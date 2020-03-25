Windows PC Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Mac-lite Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is the king of Windows tablets for a good reason. It rocks an all-aluminum design with a built-in kickstand, multiple ports, and runs full Windows 10. Just be sure to ignore those huge bezels. From $749 at Microsoft Pros Exceptional performance

Both the Surface Pro and iPad Pro are killer tablets, but it depends on what you want from such a device. If you're looking for a laptop replacement that'll come with Intel processors and support for apps and software not available through an app store, the Surface Pro 7 is the way to go. If you're already locked within Apple's ecosystem and would enjoy a more tablet-esque experience, the iPad Pro (2020) is a sound choice.

Looking at the numbers

Surface Pro 7 iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) Display 12.3-inch PixelSense (2736 x 1824)

267 PPI 12.9-inch Liquid Retina (2732 x 2048)

264 PPI Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB Processor 10th Gen Intel

Core i3-1005G1

Core i5-1035G4

Core i7-1065G7 Apple A12Z RAM LPDDR4x

4GB

8GB

16GB 6GB Upgradable SSD No No Storage expansion No No Keyboard Yes (optional) Yes (optional) Pen Yes (optional) Yes (optional) LTE No Yes (optional) Ports 1x Type-C

1x Type-A

1x 3.5mm jack

MicroSDXC card reader 1x Type-C Security Face recognition Face recognition Price From $749 From $999 Keyboard and pen From $270 From $329 Weight 1.4 lbs (0.63 kg) 1.6 lbs (0.72 kg) Weight 279.4 x 313.3 x 5 mm (11 x 8.4 x 0.2 inches) 292.1 x 200.7 x 8.4 mm (11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches)

Specs aren't everything

The iPad has always been a great-looking tablet, and the 2020 iPad Pro is a seriously good looker. While Microsoft's own Surface line-up have received praise for the all-aluminum design, you can't deny Apple has some of the best-looking hardware on the market. But looks aren't everything, and these devices are designed to replace your laptop.

Apple touts the iPad Pro (2020) as the iPad killer, taking on more expensive and cumbersome beasts, but that's not strictly accurate. Looking at Geekbench 5 scores, which held single-core and multi-core performance at 1,117 and 4,724, respectively, laptops fare better with latest Intel 10th Gen processors, and so does the Surface Pro 7.

iPad Pro may have better GPU performance, but Surface Pro 7 is more like a true PC.

Microsoft comes out on top with a score of 1,235 in single-core and 4,878 in multi-core testing. You also get the option for 16GB of RAM with the Surface Pro 7, and this isn't even the most powerful Windows tablet available today. This doesn't take into account GPU performance, however, where Intel falls a little behind Apple's integrated graphics processing.

When it comes down to it, both the Surface Pro 7 and iPad Pro (2020) are equipped with enough power for their respective platforms. The iPad uses iPadOS, which focuses on apps installed through the App Store, while the Surface Pro 7 allows you to install whatever software you like, even if it's not on the Microsoft Store. This is where the capabilities of Intel's CPU really shine.

Comparing all the features

Both the Surface Pro 7 and iPad Pro (2020) come rocking IPS panels. This screen technology is best suited for tablets and produces some excellent colors, so long as the brightness can hit certain levels. Unfortunately, for Microsoft, the iPad Pro will likely come out on top, if Apple's figures are anything to go by (and we've looked at the previous model's brightness for reference).

The iPad Pro (2020) is a better tablet for those who enjoy using one anywhere.

There's also another trick up Apple's sleeve with the new tablet, which involves bumping the refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. That's a huge leap in visual clarity, and it has been achieved without a detrimental impact on battery life. Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 has a refresh rate of just 60Hz, trailing behind the iPad Pro. Because of these enhancements, the iPad Pro comes out on top.

For features, it's a mixed bag, which leads to the choice being down to what you need from a tablet. Microsoft added more ports to the Surface Pro 7. Not only do you have USB-C, but also USB-A, 3.5mm jack, and a card reader. Apple only installed a single USB-C port on the iPad Pro, but it does rock optional LTE, which you cannot configure on the Surface Pro 7.

The iPad Pro also comes equipped with a better camera setup on the rear, including LiDAR. This is a pretty cool feature that allows the tablet to measure how long it takes light to bounce around the environment. The Surface Pro 7 is more suited for getting work done and running custom software, while Apple made the newest iPad Pro not only good for creative work, but also as a mobile tablet.

Pen & Keyboard

Microsoft has refined the excellent TypeCover, and it's better than ever. Apple has the Smart Keyboard, which is similar, but a little tired feeling when typing away compared to what's available for the Surface. You'd be able to type up countless documents with either solution, but Microsoft wins here. That is until you consider Apple's new Magic Keyboard.

Looking past the name, this new keyboard sets you back $349. It's expensive but could be worth the money if you prefer to have the display positioned closer to your eye level for a more ergonomic computing experience. For the stylus, this is a hard one. If you prefer Microsoft's Pen, you're good to go with the Surface Pro. Likewise, for the Apple Pencil.

For when you want to run Windows software

The Surface Pro 7 is a powerful tablet simply because it runs Microsoft's full-blown Windows software. I'm not talking about a special version of Windows 10, but the full release you'd find on desktop and laptop PCs. This makes it ideal for those who prefer using software not installed through app stores.

Windows PC Microsoft Surface Pro 7 A great laptop substitute The Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is an impressive piece of kit, featuring a full-blown version of Windows. It's not quite as sensational as the iPad in terms of screen and camera tech, but for a work tablet, it's unmatched for many. $749 at Microsoft

If you already use Apple hardware

The iPad makes much more sense if you already use Apple's hardware, including iPhone and Mac computers, or prefer to use the company's suite of apps available on iPadOS. Just don't even try to buy this thinking you can install Adobe's suite of macOS apps.

Mac-lite Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) Almost as good as a laptop The iPad is more like a PC replacement for those who do the majority of their work using iOS. It's better than other iPads with a larger screen to work with, but will leave you flabbergasted with trying to hold it, and it's not as portable. From $999 at Apple

