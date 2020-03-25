Windows PC
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Mac-lite
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is the king of Windows tablets for a good reason. It rocks an all-aluminum design with a built-in kickstand, multiple ports, and runs full Windows 10. Just be sure to ignore those huge bezels.
Pros
- Exceptional performance
- Can run software outside the app store
- All-day eight-hour battery
- Instant On and resume
- Best 2-in-1 form factor
Cons
- Bezels
- No LTE
The Apple iPad Pro (2020) is a solid tablet experience with an exceptional display, solid camera setup, amazing app ecosystem, and a tremendous optional keyboard and pen. It's just a shame about the rather limited OS.
Pros
- Stunning display
- Superb hardware
- USB-C port
- Optional keyboard and pen
- Amazing apps and ecosystem
Cons
- Runs mobile OS
- No proper mouse support
- Not Thunderbolt or USB-A
Both the Surface Pro and iPad Pro are killer tablets, but it depends on what you want from such a device. If you're looking for a laptop replacement that'll come with Intel processors and support for apps and software not available through an app store, the Surface Pro 7 is the way to go. If you're already locked within Apple's ecosystem and would enjoy a more tablet-esque experience, the iPad Pro (2020) is a sound choice.
Looking at the numbers
|Surface Pro 7
|iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)
|Display
|12.3-inch PixelSense (2736 x 1824)
267 PPI
|12.9-inch Liquid Retina (2732 x 2048)
264 PPI
|Storage
|128GB
256GB
512GB
1TB
|128GB
256GB
512GB
1TB
|Processor
|10th Gen Intel
Core i3-1005G1
Core i5-1035G4
Core i7-1065G7
|Apple A12Z
|RAM
|LPDDR4x
4GB
8GB
16GB
|6GB
|Upgradable SSD
|No
|No
|Storage expansion
|No
|No
|Keyboard
|Yes (optional)
|Yes (optional)
|Pen
|Yes (optional)
|Yes (optional)
|LTE
|No
|Yes (optional)
|Ports
|1x Type-C
1x Type-A
1x 3.5mm jack
MicroSDXC card reader
|1x Type-C
|Security
|Face recognition
|Face recognition
|Price
|From $749
|From $999
|Keyboard and pen
|From $270
|From $329
|Weight
|1.4 lbs (0.63 kg)
|1.6 lbs (0.72 kg)
|Weight
|279.4 x 313.3 x 5 mm (11 x 8.4 x 0.2 inches)
|292.1 x 200.7 x 8.4 mm (11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches)
Specs aren't everything
The iPad has always been a great-looking tablet, and the 2020 iPad Pro is a seriously good looker. While Microsoft's own Surface line-up have received praise for the all-aluminum design, you can't deny Apple has some of the best-looking hardware on the market. But looks aren't everything, and these devices are designed to replace your laptop.
Apple touts the iPad Pro (2020) as the iPad killer, taking on more expensive and cumbersome beasts, but that's not strictly accurate. Looking at Geekbench 5 scores, which held single-core and multi-core performance at 1,117 and 4,724, respectively, laptops fare better with latest Intel 10th Gen processors, and so does the Surface Pro 7.
iPad Pro may have better GPU performance, but Surface Pro 7 is more like a true PC.
Microsoft comes out on top with a score of 1,235 in single-core and 4,878 in multi-core testing. You also get the option for 16GB of RAM with the Surface Pro 7, and this isn't even the most powerful Windows tablet available today. This doesn't take into account GPU performance, however, where Intel falls a little behind Apple's integrated graphics processing.
When it comes down to it, both the Surface Pro 7 and iPad Pro (2020) are equipped with enough power for their respective platforms. The iPad uses iPadOS, which focuses on apps installed through the App Store, while the Surface Pro 7 allows you to install whatever software you like, even if it's not on the Microsoft Store. This is where the capabilities of Intel's CPU really shine.
Comparing all the features
Both the Surface Pro 7 and iPad Pro (2020) come rocking IPS panels. This screen technology is best suited for tablets and produces some excellent colors, so long as the brightness can hit certain levels. Unfortunately, for Microsoft, the iPad Pro will likely come out on top, if Apple's figures are anything to go by (and we've looked at the previous model's brightness for reference).
The iPad Pro (2020) is a better tablet for those who enjoy using one anywhere.
There's also another trick up Apple's sleeve with the new tablet, which involves bumping the refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. That's a huge leap in visual clarity, and it has been achieved without a detrimental impact on battery life. Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 has a refresh rate of just 60Hz, trailing behind the iPad Pro. Because of these enhancements, the iPad Pro comes out on top.
For features, it's a mixed bag, which leads to the choice being down to what you need from a tablet. Microsoft added more ports to the Surface Pro 7. Not only do you have USB-C, but also USB-A, 3.5mm jack, and a card reader. Apple only installed a single USB-C port on the iPad Pro, but it does rock optional LTE, which you cannot configure on the Surface Pro 7.
The iPad Pro also comes equipped with a better camera setup on the rear, including LiDAR. This is a pretty cool feature that allows the tablet to measure how long it takes light to bounce around the environment. The Surface Pro 7 is more suited for getting work done and running custom software, while Apple made the newest iPad Pro not only good for creative work, but also as a mobile tablet.
Pen & Keyboard
Microsoft has refined the excellent TypeCover, and it's better than ever. Apple has the Smart Keyboard, which is similar, but a little tired feeling when typing away compared to what's available for the Surface. You'd be able to type up countless documents with either solution, but Microsoft wins here. That is until you consider Apple's new Magic Keyboard.
Looking past the name, this new keyboard sets you back $349. It's expensive but could be worth the money if you prefer to have the display positioned closer to your eye level for a more ergonomic computing experience. For the stylus, this is a hard one. If you prefer Microsoft's Pen, you're good to go with the Surface Pro. Likewise, for the Apple Pencil.
For when you want to run Windows software
The Surface Pro 7 is a powerful tablet simply because it runs Microsoft's full-blown Windows software. I'm not talking about a special version of Windows 10, but the full release you'd find on desktop and laptop PCs. This makes it ideal for those who prefer using software not installed through app stores.
Windows PC
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
A great laptop substitute
The Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is an impressive piece of kit, featuring a full-blown version of Windows. It's not quite as sensational as the iPad in terms of screen and camera tech, but for a work tablet, it's unmatched for many.
If you already use Apple hardware
The iPad makes much more sense if you already use Apple's hardware, including iPhone and Mac computers, or prefer to use the company's suite of apps available on iPadOS. Just don't even try to buy this thinking you can install Adobe's suite of macOS apps.
Mac-lite
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)
Almost as good as a laptop
The iPad is more like a PC replacement for those who do the majority of their work using iOS. It's better than other iPads with a larger screen to work with, but will leave you flabbergasted with trying to hold it, and it's not as portable.
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
- How to clean and disinfect your laptop the right way
- How to properly clean and disinfect your smartphone
- Keep tabs on coronavirus using Bing search
- How to easily make hand sanitizer at home when all the stores run out
- Hand sanitizer is still available via these online retailers
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Defend your new 11-inch iPad Pro with one of these screen protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) would be even better when paired with one of these screen protectors, available at various price points. Here are our favorite so far, but more will surely be on the way.
Accessorize your 12.9-inch iPad Pro!
Want to outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the very best? Here are our recommendations.
Get better back support with a great cushion
Sitting all day can be a real pain in the back. Find some comfort with these memory foam cushions.