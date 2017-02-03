Do you use an iPad Pro or other iPad to get your work done? Tell me your story!

Hey iMore readers and friends! As part of my ongoing quest to explore working on the iPad Pro, I'm looking into starting a column interviewing folks who do a significant part of their job using an iPad. This doesn't mean the iPad is your only method for work — just that you're using it actively as part of your job.

YO TWITTER: Do you use your iPad in your pro work life and want to talk about it? I want to hear about it. serenity [at] imore [dot] com. — Serenity Caldwell (@settern) February 3, 2017

And to give you a starting point, I'm going to interview myself!

Hi, Serenity.

Hi! Glad to be here. This is a little strange, but I'm going to just go with it.

I'm grateful for that! We'll kick this off with an easy question: How long have you been using your iPad for work?

My situation is a bit odder than most in that I've been reviewing iPad apps and accessories since the very beginning (2010), which technically counts as work — but I really started using the iPad for my day-to-day life with the release of the iPad Pro.

What changed with the iPad Pro?

Honestly, the Apple Pencil and Smart Connector made the biggest difference, but iOS 9 and the Workflow app went a long way to bridge the gap between the iPad being unusable for things like research and writing to a legitimate tool.

What's so great about the Smart Connector versus a Bluetooth keyboard?

The Smart Connector just made writing easy on my iPad: I found Bluetooth keyboards too fussy or battery-intensive to get much of any work done beforehand; I'd constantly be worrying about running out of juice on either device, or that the key response rate was too slow. The Smart Connector keyboards I've used (both the Smart Keyboard and Logitech Create are fast, first and foremost, but they're also reliable. As long as my iPad has battery life, I know I'll be able to write on a physical keyboard.

It's why I'm no longer interested in testing Bluetooth keyboards — they just don't respond the same way as Smart Connector models, and I hate the battery life stress. I'll probably never buy a Bluetooth keyboard again.

What about the Pencil? How did that change your working environment?

God, in every way. You wouldn't think so, given that most of my work is about and on computers, but I used to take a ton of handwritten notes and doodle when thinking up article ideas — and waste oh-so-many Post-It notes in the process. My iMac's screen used to be littered with them.

The fact is, I've always used drawing as a way to let my thoughts coalesce, and the iPad lets me do it in a medium that's also directly relatable to whatever it is I'm working on. A perfect example was this week's review of the drawing app Linea: I make a point of including doodles and writing in almost every drawing app I review, but as I was making my notes (in Linea) about how much I liked the app, I didn't feel like these scratch-doodles would adequately represent why I preferred it so much more than Paper or Notes.