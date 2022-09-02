Since Steve Jobs introduced the iPad in 2010, the tablet market has never been the same. It's so much more than a bigger iPhone; it's a portable workstation, a creative drawing tablet, and a fantastic way to view your favorite media. With special software, iPadOS 15 (opens in new tab), the iPad is a beloved device that helps you get anything you want to be done. The lineup consists of the powerful iPad Pro (opens in new tab), iPad Air 5 (opens in new tab), iPad mini (opens in new tab), and the baseline iPad (opens in new tab), all of which have their strengths and weaknesses. There's never been a better time to get an iPad, and we have all the advice you need to get the most out of Apple's tablet.