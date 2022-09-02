iPad
• Choose: What's the best iPad?
• iPad 101: Set up your new iPad
• Get apps: Best apps for new owners
• Be creative: Using the Apple Pencil
• Find a deal: Best iPad deals
Since Steve Jobs introduced the iPad in 2010, the tablet market has never been the same. It's so much more than a bigger iPhone; it's a portable workstation, a creative drawing tablet, and a fantastic way to view your favorite media. With special software, iPadOS 15 (opens in new tab), the iPad is a beloved device that helps you get anything you want to be done. The lineup consists of the powerful iPad Pro (opens in new tab), iPad Air 5 (opens in new tab), iPad mini (opens in new tab), and the baseline iPad (opens in new tab), all of which have their strengths and weaknesses. There's never been a better time to get an iPad, and we have all the advice you need to get the most out of Apple's tablet.
Latest about iPad
iPad Pro with M2 (2022) rumors: Everything you need to know
By Oliver Haslam published
The next iPad Pro could be the first OLED iPad.
2022 iPad Pro shows up in retailer's inventory system
By Joe Wituschek published
Australian wireless carrier Optus has already added 2022 iPad Pro models into its inventory system.
Best screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022
By Karen S Freeman published
Apple's flagship iPad is almost all screen. Keep that screen looking amazing with some protection.
Apple could be switching to hybrid OLED displays for future iPad models
By Christine Chan published
We're still a ways off from getting an iPad with an OLED display, but Apple could apparently be working on it.
Best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases 2022
By Karen S Freeman published
The iPad Air 5 is a fantastic tablet. To get the most laptop-like functionality out of it, you'll want to grab a great keyboard case for it.
Best keyboards for iPad mini 6 in 2022
By Karen S Freeman published
Who wants a big, bulky keyboard for their svelte little iPad mini 6? Not us. Bring on the wee keyboards.
Best iPad for students 2022
By Christine Chan last updated
No matter what point in the school year you are at, you always want to make sure that you have the right tools for the job. We think for most students, the iPad Air 5 is the best option to consider.
iPad factory in China restarts production following historic heatwave
By Stephen Warwick published
A Foxconn facility in Chengdu has returned to normal operations following a heat wave that was causing power supply issues.
Best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) in 2022
By Karen S Freeman last updated
You're holding a fantastic slice of technology in your hands. Drops and bumps do happen, even if you're careful, so get your iPad Pro some protection.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.