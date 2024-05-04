Apple boss says it has "advantages that will differentiate" its AI push

Apple's 'Let Loose' event is just days away, but there was another significant event this week as the company revealed its financial results for Q2.

Alongside plenty of numbers and statistics, Apple CEO Tim Cook dropped an indication of the company's confidence in its reported AI projects coming this year.

"We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI," Cook said.

"We are making significant investments and we're looking forward to sharing some very exciting things with our customers soon," he added. Reports have suggested the iPad Pro could launch with an M4 chip with a focus on AI.

"We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple silicon with our industry-leading neural engines, and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create," Cook added.

What could Apple's AI 'advantages' be?

While we don't know which advantages Cook is specifically referring to, there's every chance it has to do with Apple looking to process AI requests on-device.

Apple has been researching ways to run LLMs (Large Language Models) on devices rather than having to pass it to the Cloud which would potentially make data more vulnerable to interception.

Given the amount of data that needs to be processed, it's something that companies are still looking to achieve. With rumors of Google and OpenAI conversations, there's every chance Apple is looking to leverage the expertise of those companies to help achieve on-device processing.

Another potential 'advantage' could be Apple's ownership of the hardware and software stacks in their entirety across all of its platforms, something many other tech companies can't offer.