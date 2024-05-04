Apple celebrates May 4th with fun new Star Wars ad for 'Find Your Friends'

Sci-fi fans will know that May 4th is Star Wars Day, and even Apple is getting in on the festivities with a fresh new ad.

The new iPhone 15 Precision Finding ad, as seen below, shows a convention-attending Mandalorian, in full armor, doing their best to locate the rest of their clan.

"Keys, phone, thermal detonator" are all on the checklist before leaving the house, and our Mandalorian heads to get refreshments and hop on the bus before locating the rest of the Mando crew using Precision Finding.

If only bounty hunting was that easy, eh? According to The Hollywood Reporter, 172 Star Wars fans were included.

How to use Find Your Friends

Find Your Friends has been around for a while, and it's a part of Apple's larger "Find My" toolset that lets you find people, Apple devices, and anything you've attached an AirTag to, like a backpack.

It's nice and easy to use, too - you just open up the Find My app on your device of choice and switch between People, Devices, and Items on the bar at the bottom of the screen.

Once you find the person (or Droids) you're looking for, just tap to use the 'Precision Finding' option, or send your own location so they can find you too.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors