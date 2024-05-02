Influencer preps for Apple Pencil 3 by destroying 45 Apple Pencils in viral 'How many can hold me' TikTok video
Maybe this is why the U.S. wants to ban TikTok.
If you ever find yourself with a handful of Apple Pencils and just can't help but wonder how many it would take to hold your weight, ponder not — for we already sort of know the answer.
At least, we know how many won't hold it after one TikTok influencer took it upon themselves to put the Apple Pencil's load-bearing capabilities to the test. And it's painful to watch. Although perhaps not as painful as it was to make.
Thankfully, with the Apple Pencil 3 possibly just days away, this unnecessary Apple Pencil destruction shouldn't leave the influencer short of a stylus moving forward. And maybe they just wanted an excuse to treat themselves come the May 7 iPad event.
But y tho?
We won't get into the video itself too much because, frankly, you need to see it to believe it. All you need to know is that this video saw 45 different Apple Pencils put to the sword, although we'd like to know whether they really were Apple Pencils. Maybe we'll never know.
On a more positive note, the Apple Pencil 3 is expected to be announced at the May 7 event that's also like to see the new OLED iPad Pro and a refreshed iPad Air 6 lineup unveiled.
The Apple Pencil 3 is tipped to sport new squeeze gestures and more, and we cane expect to learn more about what those gestures actually do next week. Until then, hold your Apple Pencil tight and whatever you do, don't let it see that video.
Nobody deserves that.
Annie_MThis confirms that there's nothing wrong with the fact that I've never been a fan of influencers!Reply
