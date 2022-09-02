Explore Apple Watch
Apple Watch
• Choose: The best Apple Watch
• Boot up: Set up your Apple Watch
• Get apps: Best Apple Watch apps
• Sweat: Use the Workout app (opens in new tab)
• GPS or cell: Which one do you need?
• Find a deal: Best Apple Watch deals
Since its inception in 2015, the Apple Watch has made it so you no longer need to have an iPhone in your hand to get stuff done. With the ability to message family, call your friends, set up reminders, and of course, track your workouts, the Apple Watch has made us all rethink what our watches can do for us. The most recent Apple Watch Series 7 is the most advanced one yet and can potentially save lives with features like blood oxygen monitoring, irregular heart rate notifications, and even fall detection.
Latest about Apple Watch
Apple Watch once again saves a life
By Bryan M Wolfe published
Once again, an Apple Watch has saved a life. After receiving alerts about low heart rates from his wearable device, a man went to see his doctor. He eventually got a pacemaker to regulate his heart.
What does 'Pro' mean for Apple Watch? An analysis of Pro devices so far
By Luke Filipowicz published
We've heard a lot of rumors about an Apple Watch Pro launching next week, but who exactly is it for? We can gain some insight by looking at Apple's other pro devices.
Best bands for the gold Apple Watch 2022
By Christine Chan, Karen S Freeman published
Not just any band goes with the gold Apple Watch, so we’ve rounded up the best gold Apple Watch bands to match.
Best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus 2022
By Nicolette Roux published
Get a great workout in at home with one of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus.
Best stands to charge both iPhone and Apple Watch 2022
By Luke Filipowicz published
These are the best stands to charge your phone and Apple Watch.
Best portable travel Apple Watch chargers 2022
By Karen S Freeman published
Looking for an Apple Watch charger to take with you while you’re out and about? Check out these portable chargers!
Best Apple Watch Bands for Extra Large Wrists 2022
By Christine Chan published
Need an Apple Watch band that is comfortable and fits your larger wrists without issue? Check out some of these great options out there!
Best Apple Watch cases 2022
By Luke Filipowicz published
Protect your Apple Watch with one of the best cases.
Buy an Apple Watch Series 7 today or wait till after the Far Out event?
By Luke Filipowicz published
The Apple Watch Series 8 reveal is coming up next week, but should you buy a Apple Watch Series 7 now?
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.