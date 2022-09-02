Since its inception in 2015, the Apple Watch has made it so you no longer need to have an iPhone in your hand to get stuff done. With the ability to message family, call your friends, set up reminders, and of course, track your workouts, the Apple Watch has made us all rethink what our watches can do for us. The most recent Apple Watch Series 7 is the most advanced one yet and can potentially save lives with features like blood oxygen monitoring, irregular heart rate notifications, and even fall detection.