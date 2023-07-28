iOS
iOS 16 is one of the most significant software updates for the iPhone in recent years -- which explains why 81% of all iPhones are currently using it, and 90% of all iPhones introduced within the last four years. iOS 16 offers a slew of important new features for iPhone users. And iOS 17 is just around the corner.
Which iOS is right for you?
iOS 17, currently in beta, will offer new features for the newest iPhones. Most users are still on iOS 16, while iOS 15 powers many older phones still in use.
iOS 16
iOS 16 The software currently running your phone. iMore has tips and tricks to make the most of it
Explore iOS
Latest about iOS
How to scan documents on iPhone and iPad
By John-Anthony Disotto last updated
How to scan documents on iPhone so you never need a scanner again.
How to set up Safari Profiles on iOS 17 — Get your work-life balance in check
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Safari Profiles on iOS 17 let you separate your browsing usage between different profiles. It's a great feature for work-life balance.
How to create a new Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad
By John-Anthony Disotto last updated
You need an Apple ID to get the most from your Apple devices, here's how to get one.
iOS 17 beta: How to download the newest iPhone software
By John-Anthony Disotto last updated
Download iOS 17 beta is here with new features like StandBy and NameDrop - here's how to install it.
I've been using iOS 17 for a month — these are the ten best new features for iPhone
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Hands-on After using iOS 17 for a month, here are my hands-on impressions and standout features of the latest iPhone software.
iOS 17's latest Siri upgrade could be a gamechanger
By Oliver Haslam published
Siri's getting an upgrade and it's already live in the latest iOS 17 beta.
Apple's first iOS 17 public beta release is now available — here's where to get it
By Oliver Haslam published
Apple's first iOS 17 public beta release is ready for download.
How to change your wallpaper on iPhone or iPad
By Christine Chan, Sergio Velasquez last updated
Change your iPhone wallpaper occasionally or whenever strikes your fancy. It's easy!
How to turn off Find my iPhone
By Luke Filipowicz last updated
While Find My iPhone is useful to find your lost phone, it also makes it possible for your iCloud account to track your location. If you want you can easily disable Find my iPhone — here's how.
How to cancel Apple Arcade, News+, TV+, or other App Store subscriptions
By Luke Filipowicz, Rebecca Spear, Lory Gil last updated
Here's the solution to subscription fatigue.
How to back up your iPhone or iPad
By Joseph Keller last updated
If you don't want to experience data loss, be sure to back up your iPhone and iPad regularly. This is especially important before purchasing a new device.
How to type the Apple symbol with your iPhone or iPad using this hidden trick
By Stephen Warwick last updated
Here's how to quickly type the Apple symbol on iPhone and iPad.
How to fix pictures not appearing in text messages on your iPhone
By John-Anthony Disotto last updated
MMS Luckily it's easy to fix pictures not appearing in text messages when your iPhone stops working!
Go do your laundry — iOS 17 just got rid of your last excuse
By Tammy Rogers published
Stop asking someone else to do your laundry because you 'don't know what anything means' – iOS 17 is going to tell you.
Reddit destroyed its most popular app, here's how you can have the last laugh
By Daryl Baxter published
With Apollo about to shut its doors on July 1, its creator has come up with a great way to share your thanks.
ChatGPT for iOS can now use Bing for AI results - but only if you pay
By Daryl Baxter published
In a new update for paid subscribers, you can use Bing Search within the ChatGPT app for new queries on the go.
Apple's My Photo Stream is closing - here's how to save your pictures before they are gone forever
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Apple's My Photo Stream service is closing, so make sure to save your photos before they are deleted forever.
Apple just plugged two security holes used to hack Russian iPhones
By Oliver Haslam published
Apple's new update fixes two security exploits used to hack Russian iPhones and you should install it now.
iOS 17 beta 2 adds AirDrop's big upgrade with NameDrop and more
By Oliver Haslam published
The iOS 17 beta 2 update is here and it added some new AirDrop functionality.
