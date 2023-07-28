iOS

iOS 16 is one of the most significant software updates for the iPhone in recent years -- which explains why 81% of all iPhones are currently using it, and 90% of all iPhones  introduced within the last four years. iOS 16 offers a slew of important new features for iPhone users. And iOS 17 is just around the corner.

Which iOS is right for you?

iOS 17, currently in beta, will offer new features for the newest iPhones. Most users are still on iOS 16, while iOS 15 powers many older phones still in use.

iOS 17 mockup logoiOS 17

iOS 17 The new hotness, iOS 17 will power the iPhone 15 and bring new features to your phone

iOS 16.6iOS 16

iOS 16 The software currently running your phone. iMore has tips and tricks to make the most of it

iOS 15iOS 15

iOS 15 Still using iOS 15? We've got tips and tricks to help you squeeze the most of it

Explore iOS

Latest about iOS

Using document scanner in the Notes app on an iPhone

How to scan documents on iPhone and iPad

By John-Anthony Disotto last updated

How to scan documents on iPhone so you never need a scanner again.

iOS
Safari Profiles on iOS 17

How to set up Safari Profiles on iOS 17 — Get your work-life balance in check

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Safari Profiles on iOS 17 let you separate your browsing usage between different profiles. It's a great feature for work-life balance.

iOS 17
Apple ID settings

How to create a new Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad

By John-Anthony Disotto last updated

You need an Apple ID to get the most from your Apple devices, here's how to get one.

iOS
iOS 17

iOS 17 beta: How to download the newest iPhone software

By John-Anthony Disotto last updated

Download iOS 17 beta is here with new features like StandBy and NameDrop - here's how to install it.

Download
iOS 17 running on an iPhone

I've been using iOS 17 for a month — these are the ten best new features for iPhone

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Hands-on After using iOS 17 for a month, here are my hands-on impressions and standout features of the latest iPhone software.

Hands-on
Siri on iOS

iOS 17's latest Siri upgrade could be a gamechanger

By Oliver Haslam published

Siri's getting an upgrade and it's already live in the latest iOS 17 beta.

iOS 17
A grid of iPhones running iOS 17

Apple's first iOS 17 public beta release is now available — here's where to get it

By Oliver Haslam published

Apple's first iOS 17 public beta release is ready for download.

iOS 17
iPhone wallpaper setup (Pride wallpaper)

How to change your wallpaper on iPhone or iPad

By Christine Chan, Sergio Velasquez last updated

Change your iPhone wallpaper occasionally or whenever strikes your fancy. It's easy!

iOS
Find My iPhone

How to turn off Find my iPhone

By Luke Filipowicz last updated

While Find My iPhone is useful to find your lost phone, it also makes it possible for your iCloud account to track your location. If you want you can easily disable Find my iPhone — here's how.

iOS
Subscriptions on iPhone

How to cancel Apple Arcade, News+, TV+, or other App Store subscriptions

By Luke Filipowicz, Rebecca Spear, Lory Gil last updated

Here's the solution to subscription fatigue.

iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

How to back up your iPhone or iPad

By Joseph Keller last updated

If you don't want to experience data loss, be sure to back up your iPhone and iPad regularly. This is especially important before purchasing a new device.

iOS
Using iOS text replacement to type the Apple logo

How to type the  Apple symbol with your iPhone or iPad using this hidden trick

By Stephen Warwick last updated

Here's how to quickly type the  Apple symbol on iPhone and iPad.

iOS
fix pictures not appearing in text messages. Messages app on iPhone

How to fix pictures not appearing in text messages on your iPhone

By John-Anthony Disotto last updated

MMS Luckily it's easy to fix pictures not appearing in text messages when your iPhone stops working!

MMS
iPhone 14 Review

Go do your laundry — iOS 17 just got rid of your last excuse

By Tammy Rogers published

Stop asking someone else to do your laundry because you 'don't know what anything means' – iOS 17 is going to tell you.

iOS 17
Apollo For Reddit On Iphone

Reddit destroyed its most popular app, here's how you can have the last laugh

By Daryl Baxter published

With Apollo about to shut its doors on July 1, its creator has come up with a great way to share your thanks.

iOS
ChatGPT app on iOS

ChatGPT for iOS can now use Bing for AI results - but only if you pay

By Daryl Baxter published

In a new update for paid subscribers, you can use Bing Search within the ChatGPT app for new queries on the go.

iOS
Photos for Mac

Apple's My Photo Stream is closing - here's how to save your pictures before they are gone forever

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Apple's My Photo Stream service is closing, so make sure to save your photos before they are deleted forever.

iOS
iOS 17 text in front of an iPhone 14 and 14 Pro side-by-side

Apple just plugged two security holes used to hack Russian iPhones

By Oliver Haslam published

Apple's new update fixes two security exploits used to hack Russian iPhones and you should install it now.

iOS 17
NameDrop iOS 17

iOS 17 beta 2 adds AirDrop's big upgrade with NameDrop and more

By Oliver Haslam published

The iOS 17 beta 2 update is here and it added some new AirDrop functionality.

iOS 17
iOS 17 visual lookup screenshots

Your iPhone can explain the warning lights on your dash with iOS 17

By Oliver Haslam published

The iOS 17 update includes a Visual Lookup upgrade for identifying in-car symbols.

iOS 17
