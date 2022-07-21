About iMore

The iMore team of Apple enthusiasts and experts shows you how to get the most out of your tech life by using Apple products and the apps, services, and devices they connect with to their fullest.

Meet the iMore team

Gerald Lynch, Editor-in-Chief

Gerald Lynch

Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his Game Center buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 13 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.

Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations.

Gerald is also a regularly contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and in the past has written for various other print and online publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris.

He is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press. Gerald is a big reader, studying English Literature at Goldsmiths, University of London, plays guitar, and knows his way around a virtual reality headset. Gerald dreams of the day when he can pop on an Apple VR headset and meet Lawnmower Man-era Pierce Brosnan. Sadly, Pierce doesn't share the dream.

Bryan M. Wolfe, Staff Writer

Bryan Wolfe

Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Additionally, if there’s a pair of headphones that need to be reviewed, he’s the first to raise his hand.

Bryan’s a Penn State graduate and bleeds blue and white. He enjoys watching his favorite sports teams (We Are…), traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes. When he really wants to relax, he’s enjoying Westworld, Apple TV Plus breakout hit Severance, and countless other shows. He also likes movies but hasn’t visited a theater since the Pandemic started.

Have a question about tech? You can find Bryan on Twitter and LinkedIn; his responses are typically prompt. He also responds to email sent to bryan dot wolfe at appadvice dot com.

Christine Romero-Chan, Senior Writer

Christine Romero-Chan

Christine is an expert at all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. She lives on these devices at all times throughout her life, so she knows a thing or two about how they work and how to fix things if something goes wrong. When she's not diving into the ins-and-outs of her devices, she's always looking for the latest hot new apps, games, and Apple-related accessories to check out. And for those times she's not writing, she's out taking photos with her iPhone, playing video games, or enjoying time at Disneyland with her husband.

Luke Filipowicz, Staff Writer

Luke Filipowicz

Luke is iMore's Apps and Games editor. He specializes in combing through the App Store's many (many) titles and finding gems — and playing far too many games, of course.

Luke still has a working Atari 2600 in his basement; when he isn't writing about apps or games, you'll probably find him slapping the bass to his favorite 80s tunes.

Rebecca Spear, iMore Gaming Editor

Rebecca Spear

Gaming aficionado Rebecca Spear is iMore's dedicated console gaming editor with a focus on Nintendo Switch. She loves checking out new gaming accessories and has her ear to the ground when it comes to covering the next big trend.

When she isn't serving as a couch for her needy corgi or her cuddly kitty, Rebecca can be found drawing with her Wacom tablet. She also loves attending comic conventions while cosplaying as her favorite video game characters.

Stephen Warwick, News Editor

Stephen Warwick

An Ancient History nerd with a penchant for tech news, Stephen covers news about Apple from the frozen North of Scotland. That includes breaking hardware and software news from Apple, accessory makers, developers, and the wider mobile tech industry as a whole. Stephen also produces industry analysis and insight on the biggest stories of the moment and has interviewed some of the industries' leading names for pieces on iOS development, Apple's financial performance, litigation, and more. When he's not at his desk, Stephen can be found hammering Xbox live, reading books, or in the gym.

Carli Velocci, Gaming Editor, Mobile Tech Vertical

Carli Velocci

Carli Velocci is the Gaming Lead across Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore and is also the chief copy editor. She comes from a video games and culture background, with past work published in Polygon, Vice, Geek, Syfy Wire, TheWrap, and more. When she's not pulling double duty making sure everybody's grammar is perfect and that they're playing all the best new games, she's playing more games (for fun, she promises). reading sci-fi and horror, crocheting, napping, and cuddling up with her two cats.

Brendan Griffiths, eCommerce Content Director, Mobile Tech Vertical

Brendan Griffiths

Brendan oversees content strategy for our buying guides and deal pages here at iMore and also Android Central and Windows Central. He's a former freelance games journalist, then the first ever Deals Editor for TechRadar and then the Managing Editor of eCommerce & Hardware at GamesRadar before joining us.

When he's not rummaging through online sales or trying to appease the Google algorithm you'll find him binging boxsets or diving into anything on Xbox Game Pass while feeling incredibly guilty he barely turns on his PS5 any more. He also recently discovered that Siri is much better for smart home requests than Google Assistant.

- Find on LinkedIn

- Follow on Twitter

Tammy Rogers, Buying Guides and Deals Writer

Tammy Rogers

As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she’s still rocking an iPod video, and with her trusty old MacBook Pro by her side, she spends far too much time writing. Don’t ask her what she thinks of the AirPods Max - you probably won’t like her answer.

With a Masters in screenwriting, her love for words and story puts her in a great place to deliver engaging guides. Her hard drive is filled to the brim with short stories and screenplays - most of which will never see the light of day again. Tammy would like to replicate the shared cockpit scene from Top Gun, only with Lewis Hamilton in an F1 car. Lewis is yet to reply to her emails.

iMore Contributors

Karen Freeman, Contributor

Karen S. Freeman

Karen is a teacher, a writer, and a shopping expert. She knows what's trending in the tech world and is always looking for great products that could make our lives a little brighter. Karen does some of the social media for iMore, and is a co-host of the iMore Show podcast.

Joe Wituschek, Contributor

(Image credit: Joe Wituschek)

Joe is a contributor at iMore, writing up news and editorial pieces for the publication. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. After working for Apple Retail and another consumer technology company, Joe joined the team at iMore to cover the company.

Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup.

Rene Ritchie, Contributor

Rene Ritchie is one of the most respected Apple analysts in the business, reaching a combined audience of over 40 million readers a month. His YouTube channel, Vector, has over 90 thousand subscribers and 14 million views and his podcasts, including Debug, have been downloaded over 20 million times. He also regularly co-hosts MacBreak Weekly for the TWiT network and co-hosted CES Live! and Talk Mobile.

Based in Montreal, Rene is a former director of product marketing, web developer, and graphic designer. He's authored several books and appeared on numerous television and radio segments to discuss Apple and the technology industry. When not working, he likes to cook, grapple, and spend time with his friends and family.

Executive team

Chris Meinck, commerce director

Product lead

Tom Kaminski, director of development

