First introduced in 2007, the iPhone was an instant game-changer. Today, over 1 billion iPhones are in active use worldwide, making it one of the most popular mobile devices. Apple's flagship smartphone has come a long way since it launched. The App Store features over a million apps, and you can unlock your iPhone using your face, charge the device without any cables, have Siri turn on the lights in your home, and so much more. Apple's most recent iPhone 13 is the most advanced iPhone yet, but the forthcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro promise new innovations. Which iPhone is right for you?