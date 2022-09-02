Explore Macs

Mac

Start here:

Choose: What's the best Mac?
Mac 101: Set up your new Mac
Get apps: Best apps for any Mac
Work Smart: Mac Keyboard shortcuts
Save money: Best Mac deals

While it may not have actually started in a garage, the Mac is what first put Apple on the map. With so many iconic designs and influential ad campaigns over the years, the Mac has become one of the most versatile computers in the world. The powerful yet portable MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) is great for getting heavy workflows done on the go, while the iMac (2021) (opens in new tab) has upgraded the all-in-one design to be that family desktop computer you can rely on. Plus, with Apple now making its chips, we've only scratched the surface of just how powerful and power-efficient the Mac lineup can be. 

Latest about Macs

someone putting their macbook into an Incase BIONIC MacBook sleeve

Best sleeves for MacBook Air 2022

By Karen S Freeman published

You don't need to add bulk to protect your MacBook Air from everyday wear and tear.

Silver AirPods Max standing on a table

Best over-ear Headphones for iMac in 2022

By Mark Goldschmitt published

An iMac is one of the best all-in-one computers. You should buy a great set of over-ear headphones to go with it. Let's find out what are the best over-ear headphones for iMac in 2021.

Sea Tech Blu-ray drive

Best Blu-ray drives for Mac 2022

By Luke Filipowicz published

If you want to play, read, or write Blu-ray discs with your Mac, you're going to need to start off with an excellent Blu-ray drive. Here are our favorite Blu-ray drives for Mac.

13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)

Best hardshell cases for MacBook Pro 2022

By Luke Filipowicz published

Protecting the outside of your MacBook is a great way to protect its precious insides. Pick up a hard shell cover and save it from scratches and bumps. Here are our favorites!

iMac 2021 with microphone

Best 4K monitors for Mac 2022

By Luke Filipowicz published

To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.

MacBook Air 2022

Best USB-C Portable Power Chargers for MacBook and MacBook Pro 2022

By Bryan M Wolfe published

So you never risk running out of juice, buy one of these battery packs or power banks for your new MacBook. You'll be happy you did!

M2 Macbook Air Midnight Closed

Best MacBook Air cases 2022

By Karen S Freeman published

Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case! We've rounded up the very best.

14-inch MacBook Pro on table

Best cases for the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2022

By Bryan M Wolfe published

The uniquely designed 14-inch MacBook Pro looks even better (and will last longer) with a case. Here are our favorites.

27-inch iMac 2020

Best memory for 2020 iMac (27-inch): upgrade your RAM today

By Bryan M Wolfe, Joseph Keller published

Apple's options for additional RAM on the iMac are super expensive. Save a little (a lot) of money by getting third-party RAM and doing it yourself.

MacBook Pro on a table

Best cooling pads for MacBook Pro 2022

By Jaclyn Kilani published

MacBook Pros have a tendency to get pretty warm, thanks to their aluminum bodies. Consider a cooling pad to keep your laptop cool, man.

123456789Archives