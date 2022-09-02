While it may not have actually started in a garage, the Mac is what first put Apple on the map. With so many iconic designs and influential ad campaigns over the years, the Mac has become one of the most versatile computers in the world. The powerful yet portable MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) is great for getting heavy workflows done on the go, while the iMac (2021) (opens in new tab) has upgraded the all-in-one design to be that family desktop computer you can rely on. Plus, with Apple now making its chips, we've only scratched the surface of just how powerful and power-efficient the Mac lineup can be.