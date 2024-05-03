New iOS 18 leak hints at AI improvements to Siri and Spotlight ahead of expected WWDC debut
Improvements are incoming.
If Apple sticks to its tried and tested release cadence we can expect the company to announce the iPhone's next big software update soon. The iOS 18 news continues to roll in as we edge ever nearer to its likely WWDC unveiling on June 10, and a new leak might have given us a better idea of what we can expect.
There have been plenty of rumors relating to iOS 18 and the supposed AI features that it will bring to the iPhone. Details had been hard to come by, but more information is starting to bubble to the surface the closer we get to WWDC, and the latest leak hints at improvements coming to both Siri and Spotlight.
Siri and Spotlight are two aspects of the iPhone that have proven to be problematic for some, with both offering incorrect results when asked to do the simplest of things. But it could all change though, and it can't come soon enough.
Much-needed upgrades
Expanding on its recent report into iOS 18 Safari upgrades, AppleInsider today says that AI features are set to power up other aspects of the iPhone experience, too.
We're told that "Spotlight will get much better with more intelligent results and sorting, while Siri is set to take advantage of Apple's large language model work to make dealing with messages quicker and easier than ever.
Discussing a Safari feature that will be capable of summarizing entire web pages, the report says that "Siri is also due to receive a similar update, according to people familiar with Apple's plans, as the company intends to integrate the digital assistant more closely with its built-in Messages application." It goes on to explain that the feature will "reportedly [be] capable of generating responses that relay the content of messages in a simplified way."
Apple's WWDC unveiling of iOS 18 will only be a preview of what's to come, though. The update will undergo months of beta testing before it is ready for the public — expect to see iOS 18 arrive on iPhones everywhere in September. The software will also come preinstalled on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models that are set to be announced in the same month.
