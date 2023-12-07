iPhone 16: Release date rumors, news, and more

The iPhone 15 might have only been around for a little while, but the release cycle waits for no one and attentions are already very much turning to what comes next. That next thing is the iPhone 16, and while we don't know anything officially we can make an educated guess about when it will go on sale.

As the rumors and leaks start to ramp up we can also make some assumptions about other aspects of the new phone as well, including what features it will have to offer, what it will look like, and a whole lot more.

That doesn't mean that we know everything yet, though, and while we've pulled together everything we know right now, this is very much a living document. We'll be updating this post as new rumors appear and new leaks crop up, so keep checking back if you want to know the very latest iPhone 16 news. This release could be one of the most important for Apple in terms of tweaks and improvements over the model that's already on sale, and expectations are definitely high.

With that said, here's everything we know about the iPhone 16 so far.

iPhone 16: The headlines

What is it? The iPhone 16 will be next iPhone, the latest iteration in its winning formula.

If Apple follows its usual release cycle we expect it to launch in September 2024.

The iPhone 16 is tipped to borrow the iPhone 15 Pro's best feature, making it a more pro-like device than ever.

Apple doesn't announce when its future products are going to be confirmed because if it did, nobody would buy the ones that are already on sale. However, that doesn't mean that we can't make an educated guess as to when the iPhone 16 will go on sale.

If Apple follows its usual release schedule we can expect the iPhone 16 to be announced in the first week or so of September 2024. The same can of course be said for the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max while there is still a chance that the rumored iPhone 16 Ultra will make an appearance, too.

If Apple does stick to its iPhone release pattern the iPhone 16 will go up for preorder on the following Friday after the unveiling and go on sale the Friday after that.

iPhone 16: Display

Unlike the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, we aren't expecting any change in the screen sizes offered by the iPhone 16, meaning we should look for the same 6.1-inch display that we're all so familiar with.

In terms of the technology used in those displays, the Dynamic Island will be present while there have been rumors of a potential switch-up in OLED technology. The Elec reported a potential move to mico lens technology, allowing for a more energy-efficient display. It isn't yet clear whether that will come to fruition, though.

iPhone 16: Chip and specifications

With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max both having the new A17 Pro chip, it could have been expected to move that chip down the lineup to the iPhone 16 in 2025, but that isn't expected to happen.

Instead, it's now thought that Apple will skip the A17 entirely and start to use new A18 chips next year. The lineup would see the A18 used in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, according to analyst Jeff Pu. He expects Apple to ditch its staggered approach to iPhone chips and instead begin putting the base chip in the non-Pro iPhones and a new Pro chip in those with the Pro moniker.

All of the 2024 chips are expected to use TSMC's N3E manufacturing process, making production cheaper than the A17 Pro's N3B process. Details as to the core count and what under-the-hood differences the Pro and non-Pro chips will have are yet to leak, however.

iPhone 16: Cameras

Buyers who want the very best iPhone cameras tend to lean towards the Pro models, but with the iPhone 15 Apple brought a 48-megapixel camera to the non-Pro lineup for the first time. That's expected to remain in place for the iPhone 16, with few details having made it into the public domain to suggest anything will change on that front. We still expect the same setup which means a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide.

In terms of the selfie camera, that's likely to remain a 12-megapixel part unless something changes between now and launch day. That doesn't mean that there won't be any changes, though.

X leaker @URedditor previously claimed that the iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on iPhone 15. This will make the device instantly recognizable as the latest model. Currently, an iPhone 12-style design is in testing, though there is another design as well, same layout.

X leaker @URedditor previously claimed that the iPhone 16 will feature a revised camera layout that will see the dual-lens system switch orientation. The iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 have lenses in a diagonal configuration, but that's rumored to be changing to the vertical orientation we saw on the iPhone 12.

It isn't clear why Apple might make this change beyond internal layout considerations, however.

iPhone 16: Action button and more

When Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro they were the first models to gain the Action button. Similar to the button of the same name found on the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2, it allows people to configure actions that can then be run by pressing a single hardware button.

Recent rumors have suggested that Apple intends to bring the Action button down the lineup, adding it to the iPhone 16 in 2024. However, this won't be the same Action button found in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Instead, rumors suggest that Apple is getting ready to ditch the clicky button, replacing it with a new touch-sensitive one. A similar button was rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models earlier in 2023, but Apple ultimately decided against that approach. Now, it appears it might be ready to revisit it.

Not content with bringing the Action button to the iPhone 16, Apple is also rumored to be adding another button to the mix. Dubbed the Capture button, it isn't clear what Apple intends to do with it but it's important to remember that Apple's plans can and often do change and we're early in the iPhone 16 rumor cycle. We might see this particular rumor proven incorrect when we get closer to the big unveiling, but time will tell on that front.

iPhone 16: Pricing

The iPhone 15 didn't bring with it a price hike which was a surprise to some. As Apple continues to add new features and technology, the cost of building these devices continues to increase. With that in mind, Apple may need to increase the price to compensate for the extra expense. However, rumors to that effect are yet to appear but that could change as we get closer to that expected September launch window.