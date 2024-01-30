Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro stole the show when it was announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (aka WWDC) in 2023. Apple's vision for what it calls Spatial Computing -- the company's take on virtual reality -- is its most ambitious launch in a decade, and comes with a huge price tag to match. Will it change the world?

What you need to know

Apple Vision Pro is packed with jaw-dropping features and potentially world-changing new capabilities. Here's what you need to know:

The iMore review: Does crazy power justify a $3,500 price tag?

What can it do? Here's every Apple Vision Pro app available today. 

visionOS, Apple's Vision Pro software, is finally here

Latest about Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro with two people

The Vision Pro reviews are in — a promising start, but there's still work to be done on Apple's Spatial Computing future.

By Oliver Haslam published

Apple's Vision Pro goes on sale this week and the early reviews are starting to roll in.

Vision Pro chips R1

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders top 200,000 units ahead of launch

By Tammy Rogers published

Apple Vision Pro preorders would appear to have beaten Apple's expectations.

Apple Vision Pro with two people

The Apple Vision Pro launch is welcomed by its biggest competitor

By James Bentley published

Meta employees and analysts have weighed in on Apple Vision Pro and think it could benefit the Quest line greatly.

Zoom Vision Pro app

New Vision Pro owners can look forward to a fully-fledged Zoom app on February 2 including support for their Persona

By Oliver Haslam published

If you're someone who spends their time in Zoom meetings you might have a new reason for work to buy you a Vision Pro.

Vision Pro spatial photos

Apple's Vision Pro battery problem could be fixed with this weird and wonderful accessory

By Oliver Haslam published

This might be the must-have Vision Pro accessory for those who don't want to deal with that battery pack and cable.

Netflix in Safari on visionOS

Apple Vision Pro "isn't relevant to most of our members" according to Netflix co-CEO

By Daryl Baxter published

In a new interview, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters says he doesn’t think Apple Vision Pro is relevant to its subscribers for now.

Apple Vision Pro's Environments

Environments on Apple Vision Pro: What and where they are

By Graham Barlow published

Everything you need to know about the Environments feature inside Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro and Tom Cruise in Minority Report

Forget 3D environments, all I want from Apple Vision Pro is Kanban planning, Minority Report-style

By Lloyd Coombes published

Opinion Forget 3D environments, all I want from Apple Vision Pro is Kanban planning.

Apple Vision Pro with two people

A future Apple Vision Pro headset could sense when its weight is too much for your body to bear

By Oliver Haslam published

A new Apple patent hints that a future Vision Pro could be capable of sensing when its weight is making your body tired.

Apple Vision Pro first impressions

Apple Vision Pro preorders are being delayed upwards of a month from the expected date

By James Bentley published

Some unlucky Apple Vision Pro purchasers have found their order delayed upwards of a month.

Vision Pro App Store

These are the Apple Vision Pro productivity apps I need from launch day

By Lloyd Coombes published

From Notion to Things, these are the apps that I need for Vision Pro, Apple.

Vision Pro Cinema

Netflix explains why it won't have a Spatial Computing app at launch

By Oliver Haslam published

Netflix says it doesn't have a Vision Pro app because just isn't worth its time to build one.

Vision Pro home screen

New screenshots show Apple Vision Pro's preinstalled apps in all their Spatial Computing glory

By Oliver Haslam published

Apple's preinstalled Vision Pro apps have been previewed in a series of screenshots online.

NBA and PGA Tour Vision on Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro NBA and PGA Tour apps have just leaked and they have some very cool features

By James Bentley published

Images and information on the PGA Tour Vision and NBA app have leaked for Apple Vision Pro and they look quite impressive.

Game Room on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro's Game Room leaked ahead of launch

By Daryl Baxter published

Game Room has been leaked ahead of its Feb 2 launch, with an App Store page showcasing the games you can play on Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro Spatial Game What the Golf

Here’s your first look at Apple Vision Pro Spatial gaming

By James Bentley published

What the Golf? on Apple Vision Pro has been revealed by one developer and it shows a little how Apple’s headset handles games.

Apple vs Meta Quest 3

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 - which one should you buy?

By Lloyd Coombes published

Here's what's different between the Apple Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 3.

Meta Quest Pro

One of Apple Vision Pro's biggest features could be coming to Meta's Quest

By Stephen Warwick published

A new leak indicates Apple's Vision Pro spatial videos might also be coming to Meta Quest.

Vision Pro home screen

Ahead of launch, Apple updates visionOS to 1.01 for Vision Pro — but don't expect it to have any brand new features on Feb 2

By Daryl Baxter published

Apple’s Vision Pro headset has a new update ready to download from launch day, but it’s likely to have bug fixes instead of new features.

Vision Pro home screen

Apple's Vision Pro headset might not support Progressive Web Apps at launch, limiting website functionality via Safari

By Oliver Haslam published

The Vision Pro might not support Progressive Web Apps and that limits how websites can be used on the headset.

