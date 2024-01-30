Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro stole the show when it was announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (aka WWDC) in 2023. Apple's vision for what it calls Spatial Computing -- the company's take on virtual reality -- is its most ambitious launch in a decade, and comes with a huge price tag to match. Will it change the world?
What you need to know
Apple Vision Pro is packed with jaw-dropping features and potentially world-changing new capabilities. Here's what you need to know:
Hands-On Review
The iMore review: Does crazy power justify a $3,500 price tag?
The Best Apps
What can it do? Here's every Apple Vision Pro app available today.
Vision OS
visionOS, Apple's Vision Pro software, is finally here
Latest about Vision Pro
The Vision Pro reviews are in — a promising start, but there's still work to be done on Apple's Spatial Computing future.
By Oliver Haslam published
Apple's Vision Pro goes on sale this week and the early reviews are starting to roll in.
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders top 200,000 units ahead of launch
By Tammy Rogers published
Apple Vision Pro preorders would appear to have beaten Apple's expectations.
The Apple Vision Pro launch is welcomed by its biggest competitor
By James Bentley published
Meta employees and analysts have weighed in on Apple Vision Pro and think it could benefit the Quest line greatly.
New Vision Pro owners can look forward to a fully-fledged Zoom app on February 2 including support for their Persona
By Oliver Haslam published
If you're someone who spends their time in Zoom meetings you might have a new reason for work to buy you a Vision Pro.
Apple's Vision Pro battery problem could be fixed with this weird and wonderful accessory
By Oliver Haslam published
This might be the must-have Vision Pro accessory for those who don't want to deal with that battery pack and cable.
Apple Vision Pro "isn't relevant to most of our members" according to Netflix co-CEO
By Daryl Baxter published
In a new interview, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters says he doesn’t think Apple Vision Pro is relevant to its subscribers for now.
Environments on Apple Vision Pro: What and where they are
By Graham Barlow published
Everything you need to know about the Environments feature inside Apple Vision Pro.
Forget 3D environments, all I want from Apple Vision Pro is Kanban planning, Minority Report-style
By Lloyd Coombes published
Opinion Forget 3D environments, all I want from Apple Vision Pro is Kanban planning.
A future Apple Vision Pro headset could sense when its weight is too much for your body to bear
By Oliver Haslam published
A new Apple patent hints that a future Vision Pro could be capable of sensing when its weight is making your body tired.
Apple Vision Pro preorders are being delayed upwards of a month from the expected date
By James Bentley published
Some unlucky Apple Vision Pro purchasers have found their order delayed upwards of a month.
These are the Apple Vision Pro productivity apps I need from launch day
By Lloyd Coombes published
From Notion to Things, these are the apps that I need for Vision Pro, Apple.
Netflix explains why it won't have a Spatial Computing app at launch
By Oliver Haslam published
Netflix says it doesn't have a Vision Pro app because just isn't worth its time to build one.
New screenshots show Apple Vision Pro's preinstalled apps in all their Spatial Computing glory
By Oliver Haslam published
Apple's preinstalled Vision Pro apps have been previewed in a series of screenshots online.
The Apple Vision Pro NBA and PGA Tour apps have just leaked and they have some very cool features
By James Bentley published
Images and information on the PGA Tour Vision and NBA app have leaked for Apple Vision Pro and they look quite impressive.
Apple Vision Pro's Game Room leaked ahead of launch
By Daryl Baxter published
Game Room has been leaked ahead of its Feb 2 launch, with an App Store page showcasing the games you can play on Vision Pro.
Here’s your first look at Apple Vision Pro Spatial gaming
By James Bentley published
What the Golf? on Apple Vision Pro has been revealed by one developer and it shows a little how Apple’s headset handles games.
Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 - which one should you buy?
By Lloyd Coombes published
Here's what's different between the Apple Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 3.
One of Apple Vision Pro's biggest features could be coming to Meta's Quest
By Stephen Warwick published
A new leak indicates Apple's Vision Pro spatial videos might also be coming to Meta Quest.
Ahead of launch, Apple updates visionOS to 1.01 for Vision Pro — but don't expect it to have any brand new features on Feb 2
By Daryl Baxter published
Apple’s Vision Pro headset has a new update ready to download from launch day, but it’s likely to have bug fixes instead of new features.
