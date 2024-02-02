Music, Movies & TV: What to stream on Apple TV+, Apple, Music and more

Apple was once merely a hardware and software maker. Today, the company spends billions on original content, including original series like Ted Lasso and Severance (Season 2 is coming!), original movies like Killers of the Flowers Moon, and more. With enormous catalogs of video and audio entertainment, the company's streaming platforms have become must-visit destinations. Here's how to make the most of them.

Killers of the Flower Moon poster Leonardo Di Caprio

Killers of the Flower Moon is the hottest streaming title this week

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Killers of the Flower Moon takes the top spot on this week's top 10 streaming titles, beating out The Holdovers and True Detective.

Music, Movies and TV
Argylle apple tv plus promo

Argylle reviews: Apple Original Film panned by critics

By James Bentley published

Apple Original Film Argylle has just received its first outpouring of reviews and things aren’t looking very good.

Music, Movies and TV
This is an image of actor by Idris Elba, who appears in the Apple TV+ limited series thriller “Hijack”.

The limited series continues: Apple TV Plus renews 'Hijack' for second season with Idris Elba

By Terry Sullivan published

What are your favorite limited-series shows on Apple TV Plus or other streaming services?

Apple TV+
A shot from Severance, the Apple TV Plus sci-fi thriller

Severance season 2 restarts production

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Severance season 2 is coming soon after Apple TV Plus confirmed the show is back in production via X.

Music, Movies and TV
Apple MLS 2024

Major League Soccer returns to Apple TV with MLS Season Pass for 2024

By Stephen Warwick published

Apple has confirmed that the MLS will return to Apple TV on February 21 with the new MLS Season Pass.

Music, Movies and TV
Masters of the Air

Masters of the Air review round-up: Does Spielberg's Apple TV Plus Band of Brothers follow up soar or bomb?

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Masters of the Air is now available on Apple TV Plus, but is it worth your time?

Music, Movies and TV
Apple Music on iPhone beside HomePod mini

How to fix Family Sharing in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad

By Daryl Baxter last updated

Struggling to set up Apple Music with your family? Here's a few troubleshooting tips to help.

Apple Music
Apple Music collaborative playlists

Apple Music Collaborative Playlists are here — How to create a playlist with your friends on iPhone or iPad

By Stephen Warwick published

Apple Music Collaborative Playlists have arrived, here's how to make one!

Apple Music
Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon scoops Best Picture Oscar nomination, Apple picks up 13 nods overall

By Tammy Rogers published

Killers of the Flower Moon picks up an Oscar nomination as the news develops.

Apple TV+
Spatial Audio Apple Music

More Spatial Audio tracks could flood into Apple Music

By Stephen Warwick published

Apple is going to start paying artists more in royalties if they make their content available in spatial audio.

Apple Music
Image of director Sofia Coppola on the set of "On The Rocks.”

Demise of a miniseries: Coppola reveals why Apple TV Plus killed “The Custom of the Country”

By Terry Sullivan published

Director sheds details on why a pricey film project was shelved

Apple TV+
Constellation

Apple TV Plus original Constellation has just received a new trailer and it looks set to be the creepiest show of the year

By James Bentley published

Constellation, a brand new Apple TV Plus original TV show has just received a trailer showing off how scary the show looks.

Music, Movies and TV
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Apple Original Films bags 14 BAFTA Award nominations including Best Film for the hit movie Killers of the Flower Moon

By Oliver Haslam published

Apple Original Films has picked up no less than 14 BAFTA Award nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon and more.

Apple TV+
Argylle on Las Vegas Sphere

Apple turns Las Vegas Sphere into world's largest cat bubble backpack to celebrate one of its biggest movies of 2024

By James Bentley published

Apple has turned the Las Vegas Sphere into a cat bubble backpack to advertise Argylle, its latest movie.

Music, Movies and TV
US actor Paul Walter Hauser poses in the press room with the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie award for "Black Bird" during the 75th Emmy Awards

Disappointing evening for Apple as Apple TV Plus scoops one award at the 75th Emmys

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Apple TV Plus wins one out of 15 nominations at the 75 Emmy Awards despite 14 losses on the night.

Music, Movies and TV
Soundcore Motion X500

Soundcore Motion X500 Review: Affordable, portable spatial audio

By Tammy Rogers published

Soundcore's latest spatial audio Bluetooth speaker is a great option — although it is a little bassy.

HomePod
Apple Mls Partnership June

Apple TV Plus is filming a Major League Soccer documentary series from the people behind F1's breakthrough Drive to Survive Netflix show

By Oliver Haslam published

Apple TV Plus is working on a new Drive to Survive-like docuseries following Major League Soccer.

Apple TV+
Apple Music Classical on iPad

Apple Music Classical comes to even more countries as pre-order page goes live in some Asian countries

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Apple Music Classical is coming to more countries later this month, but you still can't listen offline.

Apple Music
Sennheiser Momentum Sport

These new Sennheiser earbuds connect to your iPhone and provide health data with smart features — built-in heart rate and body temperature sensors

By James Bentley published

Revealed at CES 2024, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds have heart rate and body temperature sensors which can be added to your Apple Health app.

Music, Movies and TV
Wiim Amp

Wiim Amp review: Just add speakers

By Tammy Rogers published

The Wiim Amp is a stunning lump of aluminium that looks like a Mac mini, but plays music through passive speakers like a device worth three times the price.

Music, Movies and TV
