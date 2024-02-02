Music, Movies & TV: What to stream on Apple TV+, Apple, Music and more
Apple was once merely a hardware and software maker. Today, the company spends billions on original content, including original series like Ted Lasso and Severance (Season 2 is coming!), original movies like Killers of the Flowers Moon, and more. With enormous catalogs of video and audio entertainment, the company's streaming platforms have become must-visit destinations. Here's how to make the most of them.
What to watch
Looking for suggestions beyond just "Netflix and Chill"? Pick your poison: With deep libraries of feature-length films, serial TV shows, and more, there's plenty on TV.
Explore Music, Movies and TV
Killers of the Flower Moon is the hottest streaming title this week
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Killers of the Flower Moon takes the top spot on this week's top 10 streaming titles, beating out The Holdovers and True Detective.
Argylle reviews: Apple Original Film panned by critics
By James Bentley published
Apple Original Film Argylle has just received its first outpouring of reviews and things aren’t looking very good.
The limited series continues: Apple TV Plus renews 'Hijack' for second season with Idris Elba
By Terry Sullivan published
What are your favorite limited-series shows on Apple TV Plus or other streaming services?
Severance season 2 restarts production
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Severance season 2 is coming soon after Apple TV Plus confirmed the show is back in production via X.
Major League Soccer returns to Apple TV with MLS Season Pass for 2024
By Stephen Warwick published
Apple has confirmed that the MLS will return to Apple TV on February 21 with the new MLS Season Pass.
Masters of the Air review round-up: Does Spielberg's Apple TV Plus Band of Brothers follow up soar or bomb?
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Masters of the Air is now available on Apple TV Plus, but is it worth your time?
How to fix Family Sharing in Apple Music on iPhone and iPad
By Daryl Baxter last updated
Struggling to set up Apple Music with your family? Here's a few troubleshooting tips to help.
Apple Music Collaborative Playlists are here — How to create a playlist with your friends on iPhone or iPad
By Stephen Warwick published
Apple Music Collaborative Playlists have arrived, here's how to make one!
Killers of the Flower Moon scoops Best Picture Oscar nomination, Apple picks up 13 nods overall
By Tammy Rogers published
Killers of the Flower Moon picks up an Oscar nomination as the news develops.
More Spatial Audio tracks could flood into Apple Music
By Stephen Warwick published
Apple is going to start paying artists more in royalties if they make their content available in spatial audio.
Demise of a miniseries: Coppola reveals why Apple TV Plus killed “The Custom of the Country”
By Terry Sullivan published
Director sheds details on why a pricey film project was shelved
Apple TV Plus original Constellation has just received a new trailer and it looks set to be the creepiest show of the year
By James Bentley published
Constellation, a brand new Apple TV Plus original TV show has just received a trailer showing off how scary the show looks.
Apple Original Films bags 14 BAFTA Award nominations including Best Film for the hit movie Killers of the Flower Moon
By Oliver Haslam published
Apple Original Films has picked up no less than 14 BAFTA Award nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon and more.
Apple turns Las Vegas Sphere into world's largest cat bubble backpack to celebrate one of its biggest movies of 2024
By James Bentley published
Apple has turned the Las Vegas Sphere into a cat bubble backpack to advertise Argylle, its latest movie.
Disappointing evening for Apple as Apple TV Plus scoops one award at the 75th Emmys
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Apple TV Plus wins one out of 15 nominations at the 75 Emmy Awards despite 14 losses on the night.
Soundcore Motion X500 Review: Affordable, portable spatial audio
By Tammy Rogers published
Soundcore's latest spatial audio Bluetooth speaker is a great option — although it is a little bassy.
Apple TV Plus is filming a Major League Soccer documentary series from the people behind F1's breakthrough Drive to Survive Netflix show
By Oliver Haslam published
Apple TV Plus is working on a new Drive to Survive-like docuseries following Major League Soccer.
Apple Music Classical comes to even more countries as pre-order page goes live in some Asian countries
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Apple Music Classical is coming to more countries later this month, but you still can't listen offline.
These new Sennheiser earbuds connect to your iPhone and provide health data with smart features — built-in heart rate and body temperature sensors
By James Bentley published
Revealed at CES 2024, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds have heart rate and body temperature sensors which can be added to your Apple Health app.
