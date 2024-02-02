Music, Movies & TV: What to stream on Apple TV+, Apple, Music and more

Apple was once merely a hardware and software maker. Today, the company spends billions on original content, including original series like Ted Lasso and Severance (Season 2 is coming!), original movies like Killers of the Flowers Moon, and more. With enormous catalogs of video and audio entertainment, the company's streaming platforms have become must-visit destinations. Here's how to make the most of them.

What to watch

Looking for suggestions beyond just "Netflix and Chill"? Pick your poison: With deep libraries of feature-length films, serial TV shows, and more, there's plenty on TV.