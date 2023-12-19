iOS 18: Rumored features, supported devices, and more

It hasn't been confirmed yet, of course, but the expectations are strong that Apple will announce a new iPhone software update towards the middle of 2024 before making it available to the public a few months later. It's a pattern that the company has followed for many a year, and it's one that is expected to be followed again — this time with iOS 18.

Apple's iOS 17 has only been available for download for a matter of months itself, an update that brought with it a number of new features, some more impressive than others. And with the first iOS 18 beta set to drop around June time, we can expect to hear more and more rumors about what that will have to offer over the coming months.

We'll be collecting all of the rumors right here, sprinkling in our hopes for what the new software will offer and how it could pave the way for new and improved iPhone features into 2024 and beyond. Outside of the new iPhones arriving every September, it's the big new iOS updates that we look forward to. And iOS 18 has the potential to be a bigger update than most.

The story so far

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple of course released iOS 17 in September 2023 after its own months-long beta program that saw developers and public beta testers put it through its paces. It was also a software update that brought a number of new features.

StandBy was one of the biggest new features, one that turns an iPhone into a status board of sorts whenever it's charging and placed in landscape orientation. That makes it perfect for use with MagSafe chargers and puts information like the time and app-based widgets right in front of you — and it's particularly great on iPhones with an always-on display.

Another big upgrade was interactive widgets, allowing apps to update themselves when tapped. That also means that apps no longer have to launch whenever a widget is tapped — an excellent addition for to-do list apps and others that can now display interactive information on-screen at all times.

Other notable additions include new mental health monitoring and iOS 17.2's new Journal app alongside Messages improvements.

iOS 18: Rumored features

iOS 18: A focus on AI

Details on what iOS 18 will have to offer have so far been pretty hard to come by, but what little rumors there have been seem to point to Apple bringing a newfound focus on AI to bear. Siri has long been an issue for Apple, one that has gotten much worse in recent months as Large Language Models and chatbots like ChatGPT have started to become more popular with ever-increasing capabilities.

However, Apple is thought to be working on a new AI improvement that will take Siri to a new level. Dubbed Ajax GPT, The Infomation previously reported that the new language is a cut above what even ChatGPT can offer.

This could all fit in with a Bloomberg report that hints at big things coming to iOS 18. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the iPhone 16 lineup isn't set to be a huge upgrade over the iPhones currently on sale, with Apple focusing on software this time out. That could make iOS 18 a big upgrade in 2024.

Factor in talk of the iPhone 16 lineup potentially getting a microphone upgrade, and it seems that Apple might finally be ready to double down on its AI and digital assistant capabilities to make Siri less of an afterthought than it currently appears to be for so many people.

iOS 18: RCS support

(Image credit: John-Anthony Disotto)

Even as Apple continues to prevent iMessage from working on Android, it's working to make it easier for iPhone owners to communicate with their Android-owning friends and family.

With SMS very much showing its age, people who want to send and receive rich messages and content with those on Android have to resort to using third-party apps like WhatsApp or others. However, that is set to change in 2024.

Apple has already announced that it will bring RCS to the iPhone in 2024, although a firm timeframe for the release has so far gone unconfirmed. That might suggest that this will be an iOS 18 feature, which in turn means that Apple has until September 2024 to get it working.

Once it is working, however, RCS support will bring iMessage-like features to cross-device chats, although it won't fix the green bubble problem, unfortunately.

iOS 18: What we'd like to see

With iOS 17 still so fresh, it's difficult to know what we would like from iOS 18, but the rumored Siri upgrades are definitely low-hanging fruit for us. Siri is a problem for Apple in so many ways, and not just in the way it struggles to compete with ChatGPT and similar chatbots. Asking Siri simple questions or even telling it to turn off a HomeKit-capable light can be problematic. Improvements are undoubtedly needed there.

Another potential source of improvement could be in iOS 18's photography capabilities. The iPhone already takes some of the best photos around, but there is always room for improvement. We'd like to see Apple offer some of the advanced AI-powered photo editing features that owners of Google's Pixel phones can boast, while improved zoom capabilities might require new hardware rather than a simple software update.

(Image credit: Future)

While Apple is yet to confirm when the new iOS 18 update will ship, we can make a calculated guess based on previous schedules.

If Apple sticks to its usual cadence we can look for an iOS 18 unveiling in June at WWDC, with the very first beta update being made available the same day. A months-long beta process will then likely follow, with a public release coming in or around September, alongside the new iPhones.

iOS 18: Compatible devices

The current iOS 17 software is available on all of the best iPhones going back years, and that's likely to be the case with iOS 18, too. The 2nd-gen iPhone SE and the iPhone XR/XS or newer are supported currently, but we can likely expect some of the more impressive iOS 18 features to be reserved for its more modern hardware.

That is most likely to be evident with any new AI-powered features Apple adds to iOS 18, with older A-series chips simply unable to provide the horsepower required to make those features work properly.