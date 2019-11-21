UniConverter can render custom cropping at up to 30 times faster than competing editors while still maintaining lossless video quality. Batch processing lets you make several of these conversions at once. You can trim clips and add them back-to-back to build your own home videos. Watermarks and subtitles are welcome additions for when you're working on something more involved. A variety of filters let you add a creative twist to your footage. Digging extra deep, you can also edit video metadata directly.

There's nothing more annoying than settling in for a long trip with a show on your favorite device only for there to be big black bars along the edges. Whether it's a Mac, iPad, iPhone, or even a VR headset, UniConverter ensures your videos are properly formatted for whatever screen you're working with.

While working with existing footage is a big part of UniConverter, you can also generate screen captured footage too. It can record whatever you've got going on your computer, like playing your favorite games. One of our favorite tools on hand is a GIF generator, so you can spruce up your next social post with custom footage.

Once you've got your video ready to go, UniConverter even helps with the transfer process. If your video isn't already properly formatted, UniConverter will dynamically optimize your video for perfect viewing on whatever device you've plugged into your computer.

If you're still rocking an optical drive, UniConverter has loads of features. You can rip DVDs as MP4 or MOV files, copy DVDs, or burn music CDs. UniConverter can also let you download entire playlists of online videos or music.

Looking at all of that, UniConverter is an awful lot more than just a conversion app; it helps you generate your original footage, edit your videos, add to them, remix them, and put them onto any and every medium you need. That's an awful lot of bang for buck.