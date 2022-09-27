Latest reviews
Apple Watch Ultra review: Actually, the best Apple Watch for most people this year
By Bryan M Wolfe last updated
Cupertino's first "pro" Apple Watch is a winner and comes highly recommended unless you have very tiny wrists or are on a budget.
SoundPEATS Air3 Deluxe Earbuds review: Big sound for a small price
By Jaclyn Kilani last updated
SoundPEATS Air3 Deluxe Earbuds provide a clear and detailed sound profile with lots of bass. Add game mode and ENC and you get a great value for the price.
Ugreen USB C Triple Display Docking Station review - Sleek, stylish, and almost perfect
By Tammy Rogers last updated
The Ugreen USB C Triple Display Docking Station is perhaps the best docking station I've ever used, and while not perfect, it gets very close.
ALLINSTATION 5-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station review: The charging stand that tags along
By Jaclyn Kilani published
Anyone who travels with multiple Apple devices knows the pain of juggling AirPods, Apple Watch, and an iPhone on a single powerbank. ALLINSTATION proposes an easy solution.
AirPods Pro 2 review: The best in-ear buds for iPhone owners
By Gerald Lynch published
AirPods Pro 2 offer smart feature additions and improved audio for an overall upgrade more significant than a first glance would suggest.
Does Shovel Knight Dig stand on its own in the franchise?
By Nadine Dornieden published
Shovel Knight Dig puts a roguelite spin on the titular blue knight who sports the shovel blade. But do the riches unearthed make this downward journey worth it?
iPhone 14 Pro review: The year of the Pro
By Christine Chan last updated
Apple released two models of both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but make no mistake: this is the year of the iPhone 14 Pro.
iPhone 14 Review: A great phone that's hard to recommend
By Stephen Warwick last updated
Apple's iPhone 14 is here with beefed up cameras, increased battery life, and more. But is that enough?
Razer Kishi V2 Controller for iPhone review: Refined hardware for a better gaming experience
By Rebecca Spear last updated
Razer has released the Kishi V2 mobile controller for iPhone. It's a far more refined device than the first iteration, with plenty of necessary improvements!
Splatoon 3 review: Inkcredible things always come in threes
By Nadine Dornieden last updated
Splatoon 3 refined the series' mechanics in both singleplayer and multiplayer to perfection, alongside additions that make self-expression and creativity that much more fun.
E-Win Calling Series Gaming Chair review: Classy and sturdy for any office
By Rebecca Spear last updated
Gaming chairs are helpful with posture when you sit at a desk for long stretches. After testing the E-Win Calling Series chair for two weeks, I've found that it is a great option for most folks.
WaterField Agile Brief review: Professional and spacious carry for your tech
By Christine Chan published
WaterField Designs Agile Brief is one of the best briefcase-style laptop bags out there.
ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost review: Hear the power
By Joe Wituschek last updated
ESR's HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost is a fantastic magnetic charger with one loud problem.
PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Bluetooth Controller for iOS review: Perfect for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV gaming
By Rebecca Spear published
The PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus was created specifically for iOS. It offers a comfortable gaming controller along with an adjustable iPhone mount for a great experience!
AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub review for Nintendo Switch: A compact dock for travel
By Rebecca Spear published
Whether you need to replace your Nintendo Switch dock or want a dock that's easy to travel with, the AceFast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is a great choice.
RiotPWR Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller for iPhone review: As close as it comes to Xbox on iOS
By Joe Wituschek published
RiotPWR's new Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller for iOS, designed in partnership with Xbox, takes Xbox Cloud Gaming on the iPhone to the next level.
Parallels Desktop 18 review: Still the best Mac virtualization software on the planet
By Bryan M Wolfe published
Corel once again offers the best virtualization software for macOS. Parallels Desktop 18 has all you need to run Windows 11 and other operating systems on macOS 13 Ventura.
Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for iMac review: A stylish hub with storage to boot
By Luke Filipowicz last updated
If you're using an iMac, chances are you need a USB-C dock — and you should consider this one.
Kirby's Dream Buffet for Nintendo Switch review: A sweet little racer reminiscent of Mario Party minigames
By Rebecca Spear published
Jump into quick competitions in multiplayer without needing much setup.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.