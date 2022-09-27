Latest reviews

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra review: Actually, the best Apple Watch for most people this year

By Bryan M Wolfe last updated

Cupertino's first "pro" Apple Watch is a winner and comes highly recommended unless you have very tiny wrists or are on a budget.

SoundPEATS Wireless Air3 Deluxe Earbuds hero

SoundPEATS Air3 Deluxe Earbuds review: Big sound for a small price

By Jaclyn Kilani last updated

SoundPEATS Air3 Deluxe Earbuds provide a clear and detailed sound profile with lots of bass. Add game mode and ENC and you get a great value for the price.

Ugreen

Ugreen USB C Triple Display Docking Station review - Sleek, stylish, and almost perfect

By Tammy Rogers last updated

The Ugreen USB C Triple Display Docking Station is perhaps the best docking station I've ever used, and while not perfect, it gets very close.

Allinstation multi-device power bank

ALLINSTATION 5-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station review: The charging stand that tags along

By Jaclyn Kilani published

Anyone who travels with multiple Apple devices knows the pain of juggling AirPods, Apple Watch, and an iPhone on a single powerbank. ALLINSTATION proposes an easy solution.

AirPods Pro 2 on a mosaic table

AirPods Pro 2 review: The best in-ear buds for iPhone owners

By Gerald Lynch published

AirPods Pro 2 offer smart feature additions and improved audio for an overall upgrade more significant than a first glance would suggest.

Shovel Knight Dig retrieving gem

Does Shovel Knight Dig stand on its own in the franchise?

By Nadine Dornieden published

Shovel Knight Dig puts a roguelite spin on the titular blue knight who sports the shovel blade. But do the riches unearthed make this downward journey worth it?

iPhone 14 Pro Max Deep Purple and iPhone 14 Pro Space Black

iPhone 14 Pro review: The year of the Pro

By Christine Chan last updated

Apple released two models of both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but make no mistake: this is the year of the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Review

iPhone 14 Review: A great phone that's hard to recommend

By Stephen Warwick last updated

Apple's iPhone 14 is here with beefed up cameras, increased battery life, and more. But is that enough?

Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone with iPhone 12 installed

Razer Kishi V2 Controller for iPhone review: Refined hardware for a better gaming experience

By Rebecca Spear last updated

Razer has released the Kishi V2 mobile controller for iPhone. It's a far more refined device than the first iteration, with plenty of necessary improvements!

Splatoon 3 hero flying

Splatoon 3 review: Inkcredible things always come in threes

By Nadine Dornieden last updated

Splatoon 3 refined the series' mechanics in both singleplayer and multiplayer to perfection, alongside additions that make self-expression and creativity that much more fun.

Neck pillow and headrest of E-Win Calling Series Gaming Chair

E-Win Calling Series Gaming Chair review: Classy and sturdy for any office

By Rebecca Spear last updated

Gaming chairs are helpful with posture when you sit at a desk for long stretches. After testing the E-Win Calling Series chair for two weeks, I've found that it is a great option for most folks.

WaterField Designs Agile Brief

WaterField Agile Brief review: Professional and spacious carry for your tech

By Christine Chan published

WaterField Designs Agile Brief is one of the best briefcase-style laptop bags out there.

ESR 3-in-1 Cryoboost charger with iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charging

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost review: Hear the power

By Joe Wituschek last updated

ESR's HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost is a fantastic magnetic charger with one loud problem.

iPhone mounted onto PowerA MOGA XP5-i plus

PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Bluetooth Controller for iOS review: Perfect for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV gaming

By Rebecca Spear published

The PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus was created specifically for iOS. It offers a comfortable gaming controller along with an adjustable iPhone mount for a great experience!

Acefast PD charging hub in front of Switch OLED

AceFast A19 GaN Smart PD Charger Hub review for Nintendo Switch: A compact dock for travel

By Rebecca Spear published

Whether you need to replace your Nintendo Switch dock or want a dock that's easy to travel with, the AceFast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is a great choice.

RiotPWR Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller for iOS with docked iPhone 13 mini

RiotPWR Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller for iPhone review: As close as it comes to Xbox on iOS

By Joe Wituschek published

RiotPWR's new Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller for iOS, designed in partnership with Xbox, takes Xbox Cloud Gaming on the iPhone to the next level.

Parallels Desktop 18 on macOS 13 Ventura

Parallels Desktop 18 review: Still the best Mac virtualization software on the planet

By Bryan M Wolfe published

Corel once again offers the best virtualization software for macOS. Parallels Desktop 18 has all you need to run Windows 11 and other operating systems on macOS 13 Ventura.

A blue Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for iMac connected to a iMac (2021)

Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for iMac review: A stylish hub with storage to boot

By Luke Filipowicz last updated

If you're using an iMac, chances are you need a USB-C dock — and you should consider this one.

Kirby's Dream Buffet: Blue Kirby with hamburger hat.

Kirby's Dream Buffet for Nintendo Switch review: A sweet little racer reminiscent of Mario Party minigames

By Rebecca Spear published

Jump into quick competitions in multiplayer without needing much setup.

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad on a bedside table.

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad review: AirPower resurrected

By Gerald Lynch published

A great triple-threat charger for Apple devices, it’s just a shame the iPhone placement is flat and that it's difficult to clean.

123456789Archives