One more thing… Goodbye from iMore

Dig out your old iPod and fire up your ‘Songs to cry to’ playlist, I come bearing sad news. After more than 15 years covering everything Apple, it’s with a heavy heart I announce that we will no longer be publishing new content on iMore.

I want to kick off by thanking you all for your support over the many years and incarnations of the site. Whether you were a day-one early adopter in the ‘PhoneDifferent’ days, came on board with ‘The iPhone Blog,’ or recently started reading to find out what the hell Apple Vision Pro is, it’s been a privilege to serve you a daily slice of Apple pie.

Launching in the wake of the very first iPhone back in 2008, a game-changing device not just for Apple but the world at large, it’s somewhat fitting that we wrap publication here in 2024 on the precipice of the launch of a new industry-shifting technology from Apple in the shape of Apple Intelligence. Just as Apple wasn’t the first company to make a smartphone, it’s not the first to test the waters of artificial intelligence, either — but just as the iPhone became world-conquering, so too may Apple Intelligence reshape the way we interact with technology for years to come.

It’s a keen reminder that the world of technology never stands still: The term ‘artificial intelligence’ was the reserve of science fiction in the early days of the iPhone. The world of publishing is forever evolving too, as do the forms of technology journalism that look to shine a light on the industry. iMore leaves the stage at a pivotal crossroads for online publishing, where the battle for readers' time and attention is more demanding than ever before, and the aforementioned AI advances and search discovery methods further complicate the playing field. It’s been a joy to serve such a passionate readership over the years, but it’s time to pass the baton to new writers, new sites, and new formats.

I would like to take this moment to thank everyone from the iMore community, past and present, for their support and passion for what we’ve created over the years. A massive thanks goes to iMore’s previous leaders, Lory Gil, Serenity Caldwell, and Joe Keller, and of course, the inimitable Rene Ritchie who kickstarted this wonder all those years back. I hope we’ve done you all proud.

I’d like to give a particular shout out to the final iMore team that I’ve worked most closely with, and that has been an honor to lead over the past few years: Stephen, Tammy, John-Anthony, Daryl, and James, as well as our many regular contributors — thanks for putting a smile on my face each and every day. I can’t wait to see what you all do next.

iMore will stay online so readers can continue to access articles from the archive, and the forum at https://forums.imore.com/ will remain active until November 1 to serve our community. Our sister sites TechRadar.com and TomsGuide.com will also continue to publish all the latest news, reviews, and more from the world of Apple-based computing, while our buddies at WindowsCentral.com and AndroidCentral.com have the privilege of continuing to serve you class-leading news, reviews and features from the other side of the tech fence, keeping you up to date with the latest from Microsoft and Google.

Now it’s time to close those Watch rings, put a gag on Siri, and guzzle down the iBeer app one last time. Thanks for letting us think different for all these years. We’ll see you in the great iCloud backup in the sky.

—Gerald and the iMore team