As we continue our hunt for the perfect iPhone 11 case, we managed to spend some time with Caseology's family of cases. We were trying them out with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but you'll be able to find all of these available for each iPhone 11 model.
First up, there's the Parallax. We got the gold version, and dang does it look good. The pattern on the back is really eye-catching, and colored bezel accents the whole iPhone well. The dual layers felt amply protective and hugged the hardware nicely. Overall, a good combination of protection and style.
Caseology Parallax for iPhone 11
Skyfall is Caseology's clear case option. With front and back perfectly clear, the outer bumper is available in either red, rose gold, champagne gold, or matte black colors. This way no matter which color iPhone 11 you pick up, the Skyfall case can accent it perfectly.
Caseology Skyfall for iPhone 11
Finally, we've got the Legion case for iPhone 11. This is another dual layered case, providing robust protection against bumps and scratches. Despite the two layers, it's slim enough that you can still wirelessly charge your iPhone 11. Cutouts allow full access to all of the important buttons, and a range of color options are available to match whichever iPhone color you roll with.
Caseology Legion for iPhone 11
There are a few other options in the family we didn't get to try, like the slim Vault, and the extra-grippy Waterfall. Be sure to take a look at Caseology's entire iPhone 11 collection below!
Caseology iPhone 11 Lineup
