As we continue our hunt for the perfect iPhone 11 case, we managed to spend some time with Caseology's family of cases. We were trying them out with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but you'll be able to find all of these available for each iPhone 11 model.

First up, there's the Parallax. We got the gold version, and dang does it look good. The pattern on the back is really eye-catching, and colored bezel accents the whole iPhone well. The dual layers felt amply protective and hugged the hardware nicely. Overall, a good combination of protection and style.