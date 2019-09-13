Caseology iPhone 11 Collection With iPhone 11 pre-orders going live on September 13th and releasing in-store on the 20th, the furious scramble to buy cases that will arrive before the phone does has begun. While we love the shiny, luxury look and feel of the iPhone, it's truthfully something most people only appreciate for a few short seconds when it's first unboxed. Let's be real–why risk it with expensive devices? To alleviate those fears, here are some of our favorite picks from Caseology's line-up of iPhone 11 cases, drop-tested and mil-grade certified. Basically, they dropped their phones so you wouldn't have to.

SKYFALL for iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max With the latest batch of colors released for the newest iPhone 11 lineups, including a trendy pastel purple and mint, Apple users now have a veritable rainbow of colors to choose from. If you just pre-ordered a fancy new color but are loathe to cover it up, we recommend these gorgeous, clear cases from Caseology that offer a protective shock-absorbing bumper while still allowing you to show off your brand new phone. Skyfall boasts an ultra-clear back, made of a hardy PC that is sure to protect your phone and a stiff bumper that keeps your iPhone secure. A raised lip offers your glass screen protection—no need to fear setting your phone face down.

WATERFALL for iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max For the absolute Apple purist, the Waterfall offers substantial protection without taking away from the visual elements of your phone. TPU and PC meet in this stunning transparent case, providing cushioning and shock absorption for your device. Caseology's trademarked air space technology provides additional protection in the corners, ensuring your device's safety. If you love the way your iPhone looks fresh out of the box, then Waterfall is sure to provide the aesthetic you seek.

PARALLAX for iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max Caseology's best-selling Parallax offers users a change of pace. Keep it classy with this textured 3D patterned case. This design offers users a unique style to flaunt their new phone in, while also providing a little extra grip. Parallax comes in a variety of colors and trims, accenting your iPhone's already gorgeous design. The two part design offers cushioning protection for most drops, tumbles, and spills, with the added bonus of visual appeal.

NANO POP for iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max Caseology's newest line, Nano Pop is bright and playful. With a grippy silicone back and felt-lined insides, this case is both comfortable and easy to hold. The soft silicone coated back makes it secure in even the most slippery of hands. It comes in 6 bold colors for the iPhone 11, making it a perfect accessory for any and every occasion. These slim, colorful cases are sure to brighten up your day!

LEGION for iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max Legion is a Caseology classic, offering that sporty, adventurous look for users who need the extra protection. This two part design is composed of a shock-absorbing flexible TPU, with a stiff PC back shielding your phone. A raised bevel offers the screen protection from drops and carbon fiber detailing complete its handsome exterior. Adventure on—this is a case that was built to keep up with you.

VAULT for iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max Rugged and simple, Vault is perfect for those of us that prefer no frills. Flexible yet durable, this tough case offers protection from scratches and shocks. The textured back provides practical grip, meaning Vault will stay in your hands no matter what. At $10.99, Vault is an affordable and protective option with a clean look, making it a fan-favorite among practical users.