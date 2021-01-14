Whether you just picked up the iPhone 12 or plan to swap to a new operating system, there's probably something about the purchase that you're dreading, even as exciting as it is. It's inarguably the worst thing about purchasing a new device. A cumbersome, frustrating process that could potentially take hours.

We're speaking, of course, about getting your new device set up with all the stuff you had on your old one.

Unless you intend to start fresh, it's unavoidable. You need more than just your photos and contacts. You need your messages and apps, too.

Unfortunately, transferring these is often easier said than done. Although both Apple and Google have provided several tools to facilitate migration from one device to another, these are partial solutions at best. You're still going to have to do a lot of legwork — from re-downloading software to manually transferring your WhatsApp messages and contacts.

At least, you'll have to if you just stick to the standard tools provided by your operating system. As it turns out, there's a better way. Say hello to iMobie's PhoneTrans.

A powerful solution offering intuitive, high-speed data transfer, PhoneTrans provides you with everything you need to get your new device up and running. It's capable of transferring up to 24 types of data on iOS, and up to 11 types of data on Android*. Naturally, this not only includes your installed apps but also app-specific details such as your WhatsApp contacts.

Best of all, it doesn't just support migration between devices running the same operating system. You can also use PhoneTrans to make the leap between operating systems, allowing you to more easily switch from Android to iOS and vice-versa. Granted, you won't be able to migrate quite as much stuff, given the difference between the two software platforms, but it still makes the process significantly easier than it would otherwise be.

You've also got multiple options in terms of how you want to transfer things, too.

Your first option is Quick Transfer. Once your devices are connected to your computer, you can choose which one you're migrating to, select the types of data your want to transfer, and start the process. Let's say, for instance, you want to transfer your contacts from an old iPhone to a new one.