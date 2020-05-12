I work out of a backpack six months out of the year. Since power outlets aren't always accessible, I rely on power banks to keep my gear in working order. Power banks weigh in on the hefty side. For all their added bulk, they have never delivered enough oomph to keep my devices going when I'm traveling. And wall chargers are iffy too. Most I've tested are built for one device only, which means I have to load my pack with numerous cables and chargers. Not fun! Those chargers that do have more than one port are weighty, missing a foldable plug, or take up too much real estate. After years of lugging around not-so-portable power banks and wall chargers, I've found a solution that works for me with AUKEY. It's not perfect, but it's the closest setup I've found that works for me. How I'm making AUKEY work

My goal is to keep a light pack. To do that, I need to carry as few items as possible, and they all need to fall into the featherweight category. For me, that means one charger that can do it all and one or two power banks. Let's start with the charger. AUKEY Omnia 65W Dual Port Charger Using a subpar wall charger means the charge trickles through slowly and not always safely. The first tool in my bag this year is the AUKEY PA-B3 Omnia Mix Dual Port PD. Gallium nitride construction helps AUKEY's Omnia Mix stay small and light, and the hideaway plug ensures it tucks nicely in a bag or pocket. And it has two ports. That's a must-have feature these days. The AUKEY Omnia Mix wall charger is usable with my phone, power bank, iPad, laptop, Nintendo Switch, eReader, and other USB-C and USB-A devices.

The AUKEY Omnia Mix has dual ports, including a USB-C PD 3.0 and a USB-A. An indicator light brightens up when the charger is in use but isn't so bright as to be distracting or keep you awake at night. When used on its own, the USB-C port outputs a full 65W. If you double up and use both ports at the same time, you'll get 45W of power delivery. Thanks to GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD, devices charge fast. Who couldn't use that? My iPhone, for example, goes from dead to 100 percent in about an hour and a half. The AUKEY Omnia Mix isn't perfect. It's a little pricey for what it is, and there are certainly cheaper options out there that come with a few extras. At this price point, I'd like to see charging cables included for USB-C and USB-A.

AUKEY PA-B3 Omnia Mix Dual Port PD The AUKEY Omnia Mix wall charger has two ports and works with USB-A and USB-C PD 3.0 devices. It'll give you 65W, Dynamic Detect PD, and it's a steal at this price. Plus, it packs down small. Save with AUKEY

Pros Lightweight

Fold away plug

Indicator light

Fast charging Cons Not the cheapest plug

Cables not included Aside from a few minor quibbles, this is the smallest and lightest wall charger I've found. I love the foldaway plug and the indicator light and true to AUKEY's word, it is fast. Adding in the AUKEY PB-Y36 Sprint Go Mini

I have love/hate relationships with power banks. Until recently, I couldn't seem to find the right balance between size, weight, and power. Adding the AUKEY PB-Y36 Sprint Go Mini to my gear bag has mostly changed that. Dual fast charging output is standard with the Sprint Go Mini. That's a rare find. With the Sprint Go Mini, I can fuel my camera batteries via USB-C while my phone battery tops off over USB-A. Trickle charge mode is also available for wearables like earbuds, headphones, and fitness trackers.

AUKEY'S Sprint Go Mini pushes out 37W total. That's good for 18W over USB-C and 18W on USB-A when both ports are utilized at once. The Sprint Go Mini fast charges PD and QC compatible devices (like smartphones and tablets), and the battery capacity is 10,000mAh. The AUKEY Sprint Go Mini uses 21700 advanced cells, the sort employed by Tesla. They're proven to last seven times the lifespan of more traditional Li-polymer batteries, and that's a win-win for those needing to get the most out of their equipment. Tech specs out of the way, the AUKEY Sprint Go Mini is a compact power bank. It holds enough juice to keep my phone, fitness tracker, Bluetooth headphones, and camera batteries topped off all day long. The power bank never runs hot. Battery light indicators let you know how much power is still in the tank, so you're never caught off guard. That, and the dual device charging and built-in low current charging mode, make this a perfect choice for me when I'm in the office or on the road.

I have a few complaints, the biggest of which is that the charging cord is embarrassingly short. At only 12.5 inches in length, you cannot use this cord on a standard wall plug without needing to prop the power bank up on something or leave it dangling in the air, which is a big no-no. Also on my nitpicky list is the charging capacity. This model is best for keeping your phone or computer or other items topped off but not taking them from zero to 100. You can charge your phone from dead to 100 percent, but the power bank will lose all its juice in the process and need to be recharged. This is to be expected of a power bank this small in size, but it's still an inconvenience to carry two banks or constantly need to recharge the AUKEY. Puting it all together It takes three hours to recharge the AUKEY Sprint Go Mini. I pair it with the AUKEY 65W Omnia Mix Dual Port PD. The combination gives me a lightweight wall charger that can handle the needs of my laptop and portables, plus a power bank to keep my equipment energized when I'm out in the field. And both units are small enough to fit in a laptop sleeve, backpack, or even a pocket.

The AUKEY 65W Omnia is genius in design and functionality. I love that I can now pare down the number of items I carry from place to place. Today, I have one charger for everything, including my laptop, tablet, phone, headphones, and two cameras. The AUKEY Sprint Go Mini goes with me in the field and also to the office. It keeps my batteries topped off and is quick to recharge. For me, this is the perfect packable, portable charging solution, and it's priced right. Pros Tiny

Lightweight

Inexpensive

Indicator lights Cons Charging cable is too short

Best for topping off batteries

AUKEY PB-Y36 Sprint Go Mini The AUKEY Sprint Go Mini is small in size and big on power. It keeps your phone, tablet, laptop, and other portables in business when you're away from outlets. This dual-port power bank is small enough to slip in a pocket and powerful enough to keep batteries topped off each day. Portable power for less