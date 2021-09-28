A new report from Strategy Analytics found that Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung achieved the top five spots for processor revenue share in the second quarter of 2021. According to the data, Apple blew away the competition with a 58 percent revenue share. For comparison, Intel came in at second with 14 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, the Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, said that, despite declining year-over-year in Q2 2021, overall tablet revenue continues to hold up due to "robust average selling prices."

"After registering five straight quarters of shipment growth, the tablet AP market declined 8 percent year-on-year in unit terms Q2 2021. However, compared to Q2 2019, the tablet AP market saw a 23 percent shipment growth. Despite shipment weakness, tablet AP revenues continue to hold up well, driven by robust average selling prices."

Kundojjala went on to project that the mobile computing market will experience "significant activity in 2022" due to a number of brands increasing their efforts in the space.

"MediaTek saw its tablet AP shipments grow 19 percent in Q2 2021, driven by increased traction for its Helio P chips. Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek is on track to ship its highest ever annual tablet AP shipments in 2021. The x86 vendor Intel, on the other hand, grew its tablet AP shipments 22 percent in Q2 2021, thanks to Windows-based tablets. The mobile computing market will see significant activity in 2022 with AMD, Apple, Google, Intel, MediaTek, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Samsung LSI all ramping up their computing efforts."

Apple recently added two new iPads to its lineup: the 6th generation iPad mini and 9th generation iPad. Both iPads were announced at the company's "California Streaming" event earlier this month and launched worldwide last week.