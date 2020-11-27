Great cables can really change the connectivity experience. While there are plenty of low-cost cables that come at only a few bucks on Amazon, these cables usually don't support the latest standard, don't often last long, and ultimately cost more than they're worth considering you have to buy new ones all the time. That's exactly where iVANKY comes in, with a range of high-end DisplayPort cables that don't break the bank, and in fact, are even cheaper for Black Friday.

There are four iVANKY DisplayPort cable models on offer, and they're all very inexpensive. There are models for users who simply want a DisplayPort cable that supports the latest standards, and there are HDMI to DisplayPort cables, and so on. Safe to say, no matter what you need, iVANKY should offer something for your needs.

We've been using iVANKY's DisplayPort cables for a while now to find out just how well they perform.

Models

As mentioned, there are four iVANKY DisplayPort cables on offer by the company, and those cables come in varying lengths. Here's a quick rundown.

The first cable is the basic iVANKY DisplayPort 1.2 cable, which is so high-end, that it has actually become the Amazon Choice pick for DisplayPort cables, thanks to its 4.7 star average rating and over 8K reviews. The cable is available in a range of colors, including 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet, 10 feet, and 15 feet, so there should be something for the vast majority of users.

The next model is an upgraded version of that top-selling cable. It supports 4K, and has new tin plates to better shield against interference for a slightly more stable connection. This cable is available in 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet, and 10 feet options.

Next is the iVANKY DisplayPort 1.4 cable, which supports 4K video at up to an impressive 144Hz, or 8K video at 60Hz. That's pretty impressive -- and means you'll get clear movement on the display without dropped frames. The cable is available in 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet, 10 feet, and 15 feet.