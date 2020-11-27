Dealing with low-quality cables can be a real pain. Between the fact that they can break easily, and the fact that they often don't support the latest standards that you need them to support in order to get the best experience, it's a good idea to make sure you always get high-quality cables. That's exactly where iVANKY comes in, offering some of the best cables out there that don't break the bank. In fact, if you're putting together a list for Black Friday, these cables should be at the top, considering how highp-quality they are.
We wanted to put iVANKY's cables to the test to find out if they really do offer a higher-quality experience. They're certainly inexpensive, but not the cheapest out there. Are they worth spending a little more for quality? We put iVANKY's HDMI cables to the test to find out.
Models
iVANKY offers a range of HDMI cables, to meet slightly different needs. There's the high-end HDMI 2.0 cable that adopts a new design to lower screen flicker, and is available in 3.3 feet and 6.6 feet -- plus it's the Amazon Choice HDMI cable, with an average rating of 4.7 stars and over 10K reviews. For a longer cable, you can go for the slightly older model, which is still excellently-designed, and comes in 10-feet, 15-feet, 25-feet, and a massive 50-feet.
You might need other cables too. If you really want the best of the best, there's an 8K-supportive HDMI 2.1 cable that still takes an inexpensive approach to high-end cables, is available in 3.3 feet and 6.6 feet options, and supports the new PlayStation 5. And, last but not least, there's a Micro HDMI to HDMI cable that's perfect for use with devices like the GoPro Hero, Sony A6600, and so on. Safe to say, there should be something out there for everyone.
Build quality and use
One of the best things about iVANKY's cables it the fact that despite the fact that they're so inexpensive, they have an excellent build quality. They're protected with a braided nylon sleeve that will easily withstand the majority of the abuse that you can throw at it. If you do happen to break one of iVANKY's cables, which would require some serious effort, it's covered by iVANKY's massive 54-month iVANKY CARE warranty.
Because the cables support modern HDMI specs, they should last for years to come. If you want a cable to use with today's tech, you can buy the super inexpensive 4K cable. If you want a cable that will be usable with next-gen 8K TVs, then you can spend a little more (though not much more), for the 8K cables.
Value for money
A great build quality is one thing, but you would normally expect those high-end braided nylon cables to cost a lot. iVANKY's, however, don't. All four of the HDMI cable models we tested come in at a very affordable prices, and they're all well under $15 for the base models, though the super-long 50-foot cables you'll pay a little more. In other words, iVANKY's HDMI cables are kind of a no-brainer, at least in this price range. You could pay a little less, for far worse cables that are likely to break quicker. Or, you could pay an extra dollar or two (literally) for cables that will last for years.
A high-end, reliable HDMI cable
iVANKY 4K HDMI 2.0 Cable
The best base HDMI cable
Looking for a high-end, reliable HDMI cable that won't break the bank? The iVANKY HDMI cable supports 4K, has a braided nylon sleeve, and more.
A HDMI Upgrade
iVANKY 4K HDMI 2.0 Cable
An upgraded version of the best
iVANKY has updated its base HDMI cable with a new model, which offers a slightly sleeker connector. It's still a great price too -- starting at only $9.59 for Black Friday.
8K-capable HDMI
iVANKY 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable
Get crisp and clear 8K video
If you really want to future-proof your HDMI cables, it's worth getting one that supports 8K video -- like this cable from iVANKY. The cable is also well-designed and inexpensive.
See your photos on the big screen
iVANKY Micro HDMI to HDMI
Micro to full-size
Looking for a HDMI cable that you can use to connect your camera or GoPro to the big screen? This cable from iVANKY is the way to go, thanks to its low cost and high quality.
