SQLPro Studio is a powerful SQL database management app for Mac, iPhone, and iPad that recently caught our eye. This clean, streamlined software helps you stay ahead of the game.
SQLPro supports a ton of database types, including MySQL (and MariaDB), Postgres/PostgreSQL, Redshift, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, SQLite and SnowflakeDB.
If you're updating or designing a table, you'll find all of the tools you need. Intellisense/SQL auto-complete and syntax highlighting are there to make your life easier. Everything is laid out sensibly, with customizable themes so you can run things your way.
You can easily execute simple tasks, or dig into advanced custom queries. SQLPro Studio supports executing multiple queries simultaneously and showing results at the same time, alongside errors and messages.
Security-wise, SQLPro Studio supports SSL, SSH tunnelling and NTLMv2. Connect to popular cloud providers like Amazon's relational database service, Microsoft Azure, and Heroku. With SQLPro Stydio, you have access to your databases whereever they're living. Best of all, SQLPro is a native app on Mac, so you don't have to deal with Java and the hits to performance that come with it.
If you work with SQL databases daily, it's worth giving SQLPro Studio a look. It should handle all the platforms you're working with in an interface that's streamlined and easy to use. Be sure to take a look, and remember that when you buy a license, you can apply it to both macOS and iOS.
SQLPro Studio
