SQLPro Studio is a powerful SQL database management app for Mac, iPhone, and iPad that recently caught our eye. This clean, streamlined software helps you stay ahead of the game.

SQLPro supports a ton of database types, including MySQL (and MariaDB), Postgres/PostgreSQL, Redshift, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, SQLite and SnowflakeDB.

If you're updating or designing a table, you'll find all of the tools you need. Intellisense/SQL auto-complete and syntax highlighting are there to make your life easier. Everything is laid out sensibly, with customizable themes so you can run things your way.