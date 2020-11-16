There's a difference between needs and wants. I may want the latest and greatest smartphone and laptop on the block on release day every year, but I know I don't actually need them. When it comes to USB charging, wants and needs sometimes overlap. Take the new iPhone 12, for example. It ships without a wall charger. You can technically charge that iPhone with the previously released proprietary Apple charger, but doing so means you'll get a trickle charge of 5W, missing out on Apple's new 18W fast-charging technology. Why would you want to do that? If time is money, you don't just want a high-speed AC adapter; you need it. I've tried, tested, and traveled with half a dozen AC adapters this year. They all did something well but didn't meet all my needs. The RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB Charging Station is different, and it's an actual need for anyone who works from home or on-the-go.

RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB Charging Station The RAVPower PD Pioneer 65W is a 4-port desktop charging station that outputs a full 65W. You'll get two USB-C PD ports and two USB-A quick-charge ports, so you can charge all your devices at once. Clip the coupon on Amazon and add coupon code 94E7STDT to get this impressive dekstop charging station for just $34.99. Grab it now at Amazon

What's different about RAVPower

Most USB chargers plug directly into the wall. That means you need to get down on your hands and knees to plug and unplug devices. Not fun! The RAVPower PD Pioneer 65W USB desktop charging station sits next to you, so plugging in your iPhone or a tablet, or your laptop takes just seconds. And you can do it from your desk chair while continuing to use your device. You'll get a six-foot power cord with the RAVPower PD Pioneer 65W. It's long enough to reach any outlet from your desk, a dresser, or even an end table, while the actual charging station block sits on your desk, ready to be put to work. New tech is the best tech

It's true that I long for the newest laptop and phone every year, but that's not because those tools do anything differently or are better than what I already own. Minor upgrades to hardware make little difference in day to day use no matter how new and shiny the appeal. Investing in a newer charger, on the other hand, is a monumental upgrade. Yesterday's AC adapters output a slow charge, and they only support one device. Using that dated technology leaves you waiting and waiting and waiting for your tech to reach 100-percent. The RAVPower PD Pioneer 65W USB desktop charging station has four ports and built-in GaN Technology. The latter keeps your devices and the charging block cool to the touch while outputting 65W of sheer charging power. Real-world results

RAVPower's PD Pioneer 65W USB desktop charging station has been by my side since it hit my mailbox. I keep it to the left of my laptop for easy access. I use it daily to charge my MBA, my iPhone, an iPad, camera batteries, a GPS watch, an Android smartphone, and a Kindle. The total output is 65W. Like all other hubs, this does not mean you'll get 65W out of every port when they're all in use. If I plug two devices in, say a MacBook Air and an iPad Pro, the iPad will get 18W while the MBA is on the receiving end of 45W. If I connect only my MacBook Pro, it recharges at full power. Likewise, if you plug in one USB-C device and USB-A, the USB-C will get 45W while the USB-A gets a quick charge of 18W. How does the magic happen? RAVPOWER has Intelligent Power Allocation baked-in to make sure all ports get high-speed charging. All four ports share the 65W when you have four devices plugged in, and one port gets all the power when you charge only one device.

The RAVPower delivered power efficiently, quietly, and without heat. That last bit is a big deal. Many of today's wall chargers get very hot to the touch. Even with four devices in use, the RAVPower stayed cool. The intelligent output charges my MBP in just under two hours, and my iPhone 11 Pro hit 100% in 1.5 hours. I also had no trouble charging a Kindle, Dell laptop, Garmin watch, iPad Mini and iPad Pro, or numerous other devices. PD tech works spectacularly and quickly. Do I have minor quibbles? Yes. To start, the oblong RAVPower PD Pioneer is slippery. That wouldn't be a big deal if it weren't for the fact that when keeping it on your desk, it slides. A lot. I'd love to see a textured grip of some sort on the bottom of the charger. Second, you may need to upgrade power cables. For example, if you have a new iPhone 12, you need a USB-C to Lightning cable that can handle 18W to take advantage of max charge speeds. And lastly, this isn't the charger for you if you want to charge two USB-C laptops at once. In that instance, you won't get enough power output to equal that of the manufacturer's AC adapter.

There's no shortage of subpar PD chargers out there today. Some have one port, some two. RAVPower gives you four ports: two USB-A and two USB-C. If you're like me and you like to keep devices close by, this desktop unit is the perfect complement to your home office. Thanks to the long AC cord, it's also a decent travel charger. We all need to charge devices, and goodness knows we spend a lot of time plugging things in. You can speed up the process with this high-speed, space-saving 4-port charger from RAVPower. And hurry, it's on sale now, but this price won't last forever. Pros Powers four devices at once

65W

Stays cool

Smal footprint

Works with all USB-A and USB-C devices Cons Tends to slide around your desktop

You may need to invest in a new charging cable