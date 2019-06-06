In 2009, Incase created the first hardshell case for MacBook, and that innovative design is still a leader in MacBook protection 10 years running. As a leader in MacBook protection, they keep evolving their best-selling design, from incorporating durable, premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate and a textured dot pattern over the years to their newest present-day creation: The Textured Hardshell With Woolenex .

By overlaying the Bayer Makrolo injection-molded shell with premium Woolenex material, they maintain the slim profile, durability and protection inside and out while adding a professional aesthetic. Additionally, their patented design allows the Woolenex material to precisely wrap around the hardshell in a way that prevents fraying—another first in the industry! These cases are perfect for anyone who wants to keep their Macbook safe while preserving the low profile and classic design they know and love.

About Incase

We design solutions centered on protection and mobility to meet the evolving demands of today's creatives. Our heritage is deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform, and through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of good design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we curate transcend both age and demographics to provide the widest audience with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions.

Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, new emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of Apple product experiences. The brand, our team, and the products we create thrive at the intersection of technology and lifestyle while innovation through collaboration lives at the core of our design process.

