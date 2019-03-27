We all have to read through PDF documents at some point or another, and we all know what a bore they can be. If you're using this format in a way that requires serious reader engagement, like with a sales pitch, you can turn a boring read into something much more exciting.

Next FlipBook Maker Pro is specialized software that lets you transform PDFs and images into Flash or HTML5 flipbooks. It's stocked with customizable templates that make it easier to get the look you want, and it will create something that can be viewed on virtually any PC or mobile device. Instead of paying the usual $299 for a lifetime subscription to this software, Windows Central Digital Offers has a deal that knocks 90 percent off. That brings the price down to just $29!

Not only can you use PDFs and images, but you can also embed YouTube videos and local media — like videos, music, buttons, charts, and hyperlinks — to truly create an original work. Flipbooks can then be published as a WordPress plugin or Joomla and Drupal module, making the process of getting it out into the world as easy as possible.