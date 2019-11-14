Between your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods (or AirPods Pro), there's a lot of stuff to plug in at the end of the day. That's why the folks at PITAKA have launched a Kickstarter campaign for their new Air Quad wireless charging base. The PITAKA Air Quad is MFi-certified, so you know it'll work efficiently and safely with your devices. 18W fast charging can provide up to 50% charge to your iPhone in only 30 minutes. The Apple Watch stand is also MFI-certified, and pops up, so you can always have a clear view of the time. If you have a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro, the PITAKA Air Quad can cover your wireless charging needs. James Cheng, PITAKA founder explains:

I am a typical Apple user whose daily setup consists of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, an Apple Watch Series 5, an iPad, AirPods, and the MacBook… I love the seamless experience. But honestly, charging them became a headache. So I had the idea of creating the ultimate wireless charger since last year. After a long time spent on R&D, it's finally ready to go live!"

The Air Quad is built with premium materials that can stand the test of time. The aramid fiber surface provides durable, smooth, and stylish home for your iPhone and other Apple devices. A chrome-plated zinc alloy forms the frame, creating a stable foundation that adequately dissipates heat generated from wireless charging. Internally, these charging bases use a unique chain coil design, which eliminates the need to find the sweet spot for wireless charging; just drop it on the pad wherever is convenient, and you're good to go. The Lightning/USB-C connector can be elevated to accommodate cases on your iPhone or iPad. Meanwhile, the backrest for propping up your larger devices can be folded back for portability.

With one of PITAKA's charging stations, you won't have to struggle to get everything plugged in by your bed. When every charging need is streamlined into one accessory, you can say goodbye to unsightly wires and power bars, and having your devices scattered in a bunch of different places. The Air Quad gives them all a place to stay organized. PITAKA's Kickstarter campaign has already met their funding goal, and they have a proven track record for producing reliable hardware. If you don't need a charger for your AirPods, you can save a bit of money with their Air Trio model. You can still get in on the Kickstarter campaign before it wraps up on November 19, but stock is going fast!