If you run a business, any platform with 1.4 billion users is worth your attention. Even if you're not the savviest Facebook user, this social network is still a great place to reach new customers. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Master Class shows you how with six hours of in-depth tutorials from an entrepreneur and top-rated instructor. Right now, you can pick up the course for just $13.99 — that is over 90% off the full price.

When it comes to marketing products and services, Facebook is a powerful tool. The platform allows you to grow an audience, build trust in your brand, and target specific demographics. To make this happen, however, you need a solid grasp of marketing strategy.

This Facebook marketing master class helps you master the key techniques used by successful Facebook marketers. Through 61 concise video tutorials, you discover how to create pages and groups, run targeted ads, optimize your content, and so much more.

And, if you're not super savvy with the platform, don't worry. The training starts with the absolute basics of creating professional Facebook profiles and then moves on to more advanced marketing topics.

Your teacher is Benjamin Wilson, an entrepreneur and marketing instructor who has helped over 200,000 students. He is rated at 4.4 stars on Udemy, and this course has over 734 positive reviews alone.

Normally priced at $199, the Facebook Marketing Masterclass is now only $13.99 with lifetime access included.

Prices subject to change

