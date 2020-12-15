Source: StackCommerce
There are many times in life when it would be useful to have a charger or stand for your phone. Rather than filling your pockets, you can simply take the WonderCube Pro. This 8-in-1 accessory is now only $32.95 with coupon code WONDER7.
Described as, "A seriously versatile keychain accessory" by CNET, the WonderCube Pro packs eight functions into a one-inch cube.
Hidden within the cube are fold-out Apple Lightning, Type C, and MicroUSB connectors. This means you always have a means to charge your phone or sync data.
If you own an Android device, you can use WonderCube Pro as an OTG USB drive. The cube has a microSD card reader that supports up to 128GB — ideal for carrying around media or backing up your photos.
You can also use the cube as a stand for videos or Zoom calls, and it even works as an LED light.
It normally sells for $70, but you can get the WonderCube Pro today for just $32.95 with code WONDER7.
