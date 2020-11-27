Given that Apple devices are built to last, many of us only ever buy refurbished. If you are looking for an affordable upgrade this shopping season, now is the time to buy — these iPads and Macs have an extra 20% off when you use promo code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 32GB (Certified Refurbished)

Featuring a powerful A6X processor and 10 hours of battery life, the iPad 4 is still a very impressive device. The 9.7" display offers the crispness of Retina resolution, and you get 32GB of storage space for apps and media.

Get the Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 32GB in White plus accessories for $175.99 (reg. $499) with promo code BFSAVE20.

iPad Mini 3rd Gen 7.9″ 64GB Wi-Fi (Certified Refurbished)

This smaller iPad packs 2048×1536 pixels into a 7.9" display, powered by a 1.3GHz A7 processor and 1GB of RAM. This model offers a spacious 64GB of storage and 10 hours of battery life, despite measuring just 0.29″ thick.

Get the iPad Mini 3rd Gen 7.9″ 64GB Wi-Fi in Silver for $191.99 (reg. $399) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 4G RAM 320GB (Refurbished)

This lightweight laptop makes a great workhorse, thanks to a 2.3GHz Intel i5 processor and 4GB of RAM. The aluminum unibody is tough enough to survive any adventure, while 320GB of storage space should be enough to hold plenty of photos.

Get the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 4G RAM 320GB in Silver for $356 (reg. $600) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Apple MacBook Air 11.6″ Core i5 128GB SSD (Refurbished)

If you need something even more lightweight, try the Macbook Air 11.6". It weighs only 2.38lbs and measures 0.11" at the slimmest point, yet the aluminum frame contains an Intel i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 11.6″ Core i5 128GB SSD for $383.99 (reg. $899) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished)