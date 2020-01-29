Your Mac already comes with some pretty great apps and tools, but if you want to take advantage of all that your Mac has to offer you need to load up on some third-party apps as well. These five best-selling apps will help you become more productive both at work and at home, and each one is available at a discounted price for a limited time.
MSRP: $80 | Sale Price: $30 (62% off)
End the endless PDF headaches with this award-winning software that will revolutionize the way you work with documents—through tools that let you edit text and photos directly within the PDF, annotate large files, merge multiple PDF documents, and more.
MSRP: $180 | Sale Price: $25 (86% off)
Unleash your inner creative artist with this 5-part bundle that comes with everything you need to create pro-level images and graphic design elements from scratch, including Clip Studio Paint, Paint 3D, Paint Storyboard, and more.
MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $25 (50% off)
This full-featured API tool makes it easy to build better web apps and software on your Mac, and you'll be able to quickly synchronize all of your API test configurations directly within an intuitive platform that works seamlessly with your existing Mac infrastructure.
MSRP: $25 | Sale Price: $15 (38% off)
Become more efficient at multiple tasks when you work with this automatic time-tracking tool that will help you eliminate distractions and focus on the task at hand. This timer also makes it easy to record billable hours, work reports, and project durations—making it especially useful for freelancers during tax time.
5. iMazing 2 Device Manager: Universal License for Mac & Windows
MSRP: $90 | Sale Price: $20 (77% off)
Manage and transfer all of your iOS data the easy way with this all-inclusive app that will help you migrate all of your files and media from one device to another. This app will also help you export or import all of your photos and music without having to rely on the cloud.
Prices are subject to change.
