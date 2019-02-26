There are a ton of great Mac apps available that do a wide variety of tasks from recording FaceTime calls to converting your video, but they can get pricey. Whether you are a new or experienced Mac user, odds are that you haven't already purchased all the software that you want or need because of the costs associated with it, but that's about to change.

Right now you can pick up 8 pieces of great software at a huge discount. With this great Epic Mac Bundle, you'll only pay $30 for these apps that would normally cost you just shy of $400. With titles like Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, and more, you won't want to miss out on this.