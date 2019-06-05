If you’re a tech geek like us, then your flagship smartphone is an absolute essential for your everyday carry. However, there are several other everyday carry items that make our lives easier, such as a power bank and an external hard drive. These items can be quite bulky and heavy, but the SuperCloud 5G combines them both into one sleek package for $89.

The GoSpace SuperCloud 5G is a wireless storage device and charger packed into one. As a portable cloud storage device, it emits 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections, allowing you to store files from your phone to the SuperCloud easily. It also has a USB Type-C port should you need to transfer files quickly. Additionally, if you have multimedia such as movies or music on your SuperCloud, you can stream them straight to your phone. The SuperCloud’s storage is handled via SD card and supports cards up to 2TB.

On the flipside, the SuperCloud is a handy wireless charger. It features a 7000mAh battery allowing it to operate as a storage device for up to 12 hours; alternatively, it can be used to charge your phone up to 2.5 times off a single charge. The SuperCloud offers Qi wireless charging as well a USB-A port for wired charging.

There’s no need to carry around a power bank and an external hard drive if you can have both devices in one! The GoSpace SuperCloud 5G is currently on sale for $89, or 25%.