Level up your MagSafe accessory game with ESR’s HaloLock system

From managing calendars to virtual work meetings and online shopping, everyday usage of phones has skyrocketed and with that so has the drain on their batteries. It’s no coincidence that the need for high performing accessories that can keep up with the daily grind has gone up, as well. Nobody wants to be the guy looking for a payphone in 2023 because their iPhone’s battery has died, after all. That said, part of the allure of Apple devices is their sleek modern aesthetic, and it’s inevitable that we want quality peripherals that don’t just work well, but look nice while doing it.

The ESR HaloLock system is the most complete system of MagSafe accessories with chargers and other products that can be used at home, in the office, in the car, and on the go. Their line of Apple-certified products are designed to level up your MagSafe charging experience in a way that makes the tech easier and more accessible while also maintaining the modern style of Apple devices.

Style and function on the go

(Image credit: ESR)

While our phones have gotten thinner, they’ve also gotten larger thanks to increased screen real estate. Our pockets, unfortunately, have not gotten the memo nor have they kept up with the continued growth of Apple iPhones. If you carry a wallet and a separate power bank, you may find that you’re out of pocket space even quicker. ESR has an answer for this conundrum, however. The HaloLock Power Bank Wallet (opens in new tab) provides a 3-in-1 solution to the lack of pocket space by combining a MagSafe-certified power bank, wallet, and stand together into one sleek, lightweight product that is 40% slimmer and 20% lighter than carrying a separate power bank and wallet.

The Power Bank Wallet connects to your device and automatically provides 5000mAh of MagSafe charging functionality to your device via a series of powerful magnets. There’s no need to remove the Power Bank Wallet prior to charging your iPhone thanks to prioritized passthrough charging. The Power Bank Wallet will wait until your iPhone is fully charged before it begins charging itself as well so that you always have the most power possible on your most important device. In addition to quick on-the-go charging, the Power Bank Wallet can safely store up to two cards thanks to its dynamic tension spring with an easy-to-access cutout, and the additional kickstand feature can be used in portrait or landscape mode with any angle between 20 and 70 degrees.

(Image credit: ESR)

Granted, if you are prone to losing your phone the idea of having your wallet attached to it can seem a bit unnerving. ESR has recently announced a solution for that, too, with the HaloLock Geo Wallet Stand—the first ever MagSafe wallet combined with Apple-certified BlueTooth Find My module built right in. The Find My module provides users real time location tracking for your device, can play a sound to help locate your missing device, and even supports left behind notifications. This is all held onto your iPhone with a 1500g magnetic holding force—double that of an Apple MagSafe wallet— and features a secure comfortable grip that folds flat when not in use. The Geo Wallet Stand is capable of holding up to three cards securely with an easy access cutout. It also serves as a fully adjustable stand suitable for portrait and landscape modes with angle support from 15 to 170 degrees. The Geo Wallet is available now on Kickstarter (opens in new tab), and will be widely available on Amazon and ESR’s website (opens in new tab) in May 2023.

Charge your devices faster

(Image credit: ESR)

In 2022, ESR introduced their innovative CryoBoost charging system that utilized MagSafe-compatibility in conjunction with phone-cooling technology to encourage faster charging for iPhones even when they were in use. The HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger (opens in new tab) with CryoBoost allows users to charge their devices, including Apple AirPods and SmartWatches, in approximately 3 hours thanks to its easy, magnetic place-and-go charging functionality. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can even be used in conjunction with ESR’s MagSafe AirPods Pro CYBER ARMOR Tough Case (opens in new tab) that features a magnetic locking lid and shock absorbing polymer with Air-Guard corners that protects your AirPods from drop damage.

Now that quick charge capability can be used on the go with the ESR HaloLock Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost (opens in new tab). The Wireless Car Charger features 18 built-in magnets and a non-slip silicone ring to ensure that your device is safe and secure thanks to 1400g of magnetic holding force. The charger features a secure air vent mount that offers adjustable angles so that it can be used in portrait and landscape mode, and the same CryoBoost fast-charging technology as its at-home-counterpart that cools your phone to unlock better charging speeds even when the device is in use.

(Image credit: ESR)

Both of the CryoBoost charging systems pair well with ESR’s MagSafe compatible CLASSIC Kickstand Case (opens in new tab) featuring HaloLock technology. This scratch resistant, acrylic backed case never yellows and features Military-grade protection with reinforced air-guard corners to withstand whatever abuse you regularly throw at your phone. The 1500g magnetic hold force helps to ensure that even when charging in your car, slamming on your brakes won’t send your iPhone flying through the air. An adjustable zinc-alloy kickstand can also be found around the camera guard, providing aesthetically pleasing functionality and protection all in one with support for viewing angles ranging from 15 to 85 degrees.

Level up your MagSafe experience

(Image credit: ESR)