See more than the human eye with this incredible iPhone thermal camera

Thermal cameras are incredibly useful tools, but they can also be incredibly expensive, too. Topdon have achieved something incredible: their TC002 thermal infrared camera turns your iPhone into an industrial-grade thermal imager for a fraction of the price you'd expect to pay for a high-end device. And right now there's a Black Friday deal that makes it an even better buy.

There are no cables, no complicated configurations. Simply snap the TC002 onto the bottom of your iPhone or iPad via the Lightning connector (an adaptor for the iPhone 15 is coming soon) and you've immediately got top-notch accuracy for temperature detection, insulation inspection and circuit board inspection.

The TC002 is a great tool with all kinds of applications: it's the thermal camera that professionals of all kinds depend on, from HVAC techs and mechanics to home inspectors, electricians and even farmers monitoring their crops and their livestock.

See what your eyes can't

Thermal cameras are widely used for inspecting things the human eye can't see, and the Topdon TC002 is a superb tool for all kinds of applications. Its ultra-high resolution of 256x192 – nearly four times the resolution of some rivals – generates crisp, clear and accurate thermal images, and it has a temperature resolution down to 0.1ºC, high heat sensitivity of 40mk and a temperature detection accuracy of ±3.6°F(2°C). And because it only uses a tiny amount of power – just 0.35W – you can take it on long jobs without having to worry about running out of battery. On a phone with a battery of 3,000 to 5,000mAh you can expect to get four to seven hours of continuous scanning.

Go anywhere, see everything

If you're fed up carrying bulky, battery-chomping hardware around with you then the TC002 will be a revelation. It's just 2.8 x 1.65 x 0.55 inches and weighs a titchy 30 grams, so it's comfortable in use and doesn't take up tons of space when you're traveling. And because Topdon works closely with experts in all trades, it's very aware of how tough conditions can be for scanning kit. That's why it's made with a tough aluminum case to protect it against the lumps and bumps of life on the road.

Incredible accuracy

Of course, the most important feature of any thermal imaging device is how accurate it is. And the Topdon TC002 is very accurate, with a very wide temperature range. It can handle temperatures from -4°F to 1022°F (-20°C to 550°C), with a maximum deviation of ±3.6°F (2°C) or 2% of the actual temperature, and a temperature measurement resolution of 0.1°F (0.1°C). That means you can rely on your TC002 to deliver reliable results every time in all conditions and environments.

Completely customizable

The TC002 offers three temperature reading dimensions: Point, Line (with readings for the highest and lowest temperatures) and Surface, again with high and low readings. It has 11 unique color palettes so you can set the display to suit your own preferences, and the built-in image enhancement makes it easy to adjust the sharpness and contrast of the thermal image to get the clearest possible picture. You can also use the adjustable temperature range to set maximum and minimum temperatures; when the scanner detects temperatures beyond that range it'll display corresponding color images to make it easier to see and visualise the target area.

A hot product for a cool price

The Topdon TC002 Thermal Infrared Camera was already keenly priced at just $299, but right now it's even better value thanks to a Black Friday deal: if you buy yours between the 20th and 27th of November you can get it for just $229 . That's an incredible deal for an incredible device.