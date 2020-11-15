When it comes to home security, there are countless cameras to choose from nowadays. Many of these devices require you to route cables around your home and configure a wireless bridge. In contrast, Crorzar Anywhere takes just two minutes to set up. This wireless HD camera is packed with features, and it's now 33% off MSRP at just $99.99.
With a 4,000 mAh rechargeable battery and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Crorzar Anywhere is truly wireless. It's also weatherproof, meaning you can mount it on any outside wall.
Once in place, the camera captures 1080p HD live video. You can view a live stream remotely on your smartphone, and the footage can be stored on a memory card.
The camera has a 100° wide-angle lens and night vision with a range of 50 feet, while two-way audio lets you hear what is going on and speak to any visitor.
It's normally priced at $149, but you can get the camera now for only $99.99.
