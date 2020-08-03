As a freelancer or small business owner, handling admin can be a pain. Sellful makes things easier by putting everything you need in one place. Right now, you can get lifetime access to this all-in-one business software for $49.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/PhV_wqh52UM
Designed specifically for entrepreneurs, Sellful covers every aspect of running a business. The platform has a website builder to help you attract new clients, complete with over 300 stylish templates and advanced SEO tools. You can also add live chat and convert your site into a mobile app in minutes.
To help you convert prospects into sales, Sellful offers impressive CRM features. Advanced contact forms help you qualify leads, while the booking system is perfect for classes and meetings. Similarly, you can easily set up memberships and schedule call-backs. Accessible via any web browser, this platform can even handle invoicing and point-of-sale tasks.
Lifetime service on the Basic plan is worth $840, but you can grab your subscription today for just $49 with one website included.
