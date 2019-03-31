If you’re a tech junkie, you probably carry a phone, laptop, tablet, and smartwatch each day. Unfortunately, there won’t always be a power outlet available to charge your devices, so you’ll need a power bank that’s capable of powering all of your devices. That’s where the GOSPACE SuperCharger comes in, and you can buy one for just $44.99.

The GOSPACE SuperCharger is a 10,000 mAh power bank and wireless charging pad all in one. It features Qi wireless charging, two USB ports, and one USB Type-C port, allowing you to charge 4 devices at once. The Type-C port supports fast charging, making it ideal for charging supported laptops or dead phones in a hurry. Finally, the SuperCharger comes with interchangeable wall plugs, so you can always keep your devices charged no matter where you travel.

There’s nothing more inconvenient than a dead phone or laptop, but this SuperCharger ensures that you can charge them quickly and simultaneously. The GOSPACE SuperCharger is currently on sale for just $44.99, or 54% off.