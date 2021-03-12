MagSafe on the iPhone 12 has opened up all sorts of opportunities for accessories and Moment is making the most of these opportunities with a brand new line of MagSafe accessories. Featuring mounts for your iPhone, mounts for your accessories, and cases, all compatible with MagSafe, these accessories are guaranteed to up your mobile photography and filming game.
Moment: Inspiring the creative in everyone
Whether you're an amateur photographer or a professional filmmaker, Moment was founded to help you get the most out of your moments. What started as a wildly successful Kickstarter, Moment has become a name not only in gear and accessories, but also a full on marketplace for creatives. The Moment community is made up of hundreds of thousands of photographers, filmmakers, and adventurers, all dedicated to getting the most out of every moment.
MagSafe Mounts to secure your iPhone and accessories
Once you've experienced the ease of Moment's new MagSafe mounts, you will never go back to traditional clamp accessories. Whether you're looking to mount your iPhone in your car, on a tripod, or just about anywhere, Moment has the right accessory for the job.
Moment Wall Mount for MagSafe
First up in Moment's new line is the Moment Wall Mount for MagSafe. This mount is both small and super-thin, measuring at just 2.25 inches across, and is perfect for mounting your iPhone on just about any flat surface. On one side, this mount uses Moment's propriety (M)Force magnet array, while the other uses 3M adhesive. It also features a countersunk through-hole so you can screw it into a stud or drywall anchor.
Moment Car Vent for MagSafe
Whether you want your phone secure and accessible during your daily commute or you're setting off on a road trip, the Moment Car Vent for MagSafe attaches directly to the vent in your car with a rubberized press-fit attachment. The opposing end incorporates Moment's (M)Force magnet array as well, keeping your iPhone secure and still for the entire ride.
Moment Cold Shoe Mount for MagSafe
The mounts in Moment's new line aren't just for securing your iPhone in place. Moment's Cold Shoe Mount for MagSafe will also mount an accessory, such a light or microphone to your iPhone. This mount securely fits any standard cold shoe and the arm is adjustable to work with any size phone or case.
Moment Tripod Mounts with MagSafe
Moment's new line also includes three different tripod mounts with MagSafe. The Moment Tripod Mount with MagSafe works with any standard 1/4"-20 tripod to take incredible photos or videos in portrait or landscape. With a low profile aluminum construction, this mount is sleek and discrete and, like the other mounts, incorporates Moment's proprietary (M)Force magnet array for an extra secure fit. The line also includes the Moment Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe (Landscape only) and Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe (Portrait & Landscape) which incorporate the adjustable cold shoe arm to mount a light or mic while your phone is on the tripod.
Moment Multi Threaded Mount with MagSafe
For those looking to mount their iPhone to additional accessories, there is the Moment Multi Threaded Mount with MagSafe. This mount was designed by the filmmakers at Moment to work with countless other accessories, including magic arms, rig mounts, and more. This cheese plate mount includes two 3/8" female threads and three 1/4"-20 female threads, allowing you to mount your phone wherever you want using any 1/4"-20 or 3/8" accessory.
Moment iPhone Cases with MagSafe
While Moment's new mounts are definitely the stars of this new line and can work great with or without a case, Moment also has two brand new iPhone 12 cases with MagSafe that you won't want to miss out on. These cases incorporate Moment's proprietary (M)Force configuration of magnets, providing extra security for your iPhone and accessories and come in a variety of sizes and colors.
First up is the Moment iPhone 12 Thin Case with MagSafe. Super thin and sleek, while also soft to touch, this case supports both MagSafe charging and connection. This case boasts six foot drop protection and is made from polycarbonate and eco-friendly Bio-Plastic TPU. It's available for all four sizes of the iPhone 12 and four colors. Covered by a lifetime warranty, this case also includes a drop-in M-series lens interface.
For an extra layer of protection, Moment's iPhone 12 Case with MagSafe is the rugged, dual compound case you already love from Moment, but now with MagSafe compatibility. This case is made of eco-friendly Bio-Plastic TPU and also boasts a six foot drop protection. Available for all four sizes of the iPhone 12, it comes in black canvas and a sleek walnut wood. Like the thin case, this case also comes with the drop-in M-series lens interface making it compatible with any of Moment's M-series lenses, and is covered by a lifetime warranty.
Win big with Moment
THE PRIZE: You can enter for a chance to win a complete iPhone 12 Pro package, including a new iPhone 12 Pro, complete lineup of new Moment MagSafe accessories, an iPhone 12 Pro case to keep your phone safe, and 3 Moment Lenses to attach to your new phone.
THE GIVEAWAY: This giveaway is only open in the US and UK. Complete all of the tasks in the widget below for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! The giveaway is open until April 8, and the winner will be announced in the widget shortly after the closing date. Good luck!
Win an iPhone 12 Pro and MagSafe accessories from Moment!
By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
