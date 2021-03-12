MagSafe on the iPhone 12 has opened up all sorts of opportunities for accessories and Moment is making the most of these opportunities with a brand new line of MagSafe accessories. Featuring mounts for your iPhone, mounts for your accessories, and cases, all compatible with MagSafe, these accessories are guaranteed to up your mobile photography and filming game.

Moment: Inspiring the creative in everyone Whether you're an amateur photographer or a professional filmmaker, Moment was founded to help you get the most out of your moments. What started as a wildly successful Kickstarter, Moment has become a name not only in gear and accessories, but also a full on marketplace for creatives. The Moment community is made up of hundreds of thousands of photographers, filmmakers, and adventurers, all dedicated to getting the most out of every moment. MagSafe Mounts to secure your iPhone and accessories Once you've experienced the ease of Moment's new MagSafe mounts, you will never go back to traditional clamp accessories. Whether you're looking to mount your iPhone in your car, on a tripod, or just about anywhere, Moment has the right accessory for the job.

Moment Wall Mount for MagSafe First up in Moment's new line is the Moment Wall Mount for MagSafe. This mount is both small and super-thin, measuring at just 2.25 inches across, and is perfect for mounting your iPhone on just about any flat surface. On one side, this mount uses Moment's propriety (M)Force magnet array, while the other uses 3M adhesive. It also features a countersunk through-hole so you can screw it into a stud or drywall anchor.

Moment Car Vent for MagSafe Whether you want your phone secure and accessible during your daily commute or you're setting off on a road trip, the Moment Car Vent for MagSafe attaches directly to the vent in your car with a rubberized press-fit attachment. The opposing end incorporates Moment's (M)Force magnet array as well, keeping your iPhone secure and still for the entire ride.

Moment Cold Shoe Mount for MagSafe The mounts in Moment's new line aren't just for securing your iPhone in place. Moment's Cold Shoe Mount for MagSafe will also mount an accessory, such a light or microphone to your iPhone. This mount securely fits any standard cold shoe and the arm is adjustable to work with any size phone or case.

Moment Tripod Mounts with MagSafe Moment's new line also includes three different tripod mounts with MagSafe. The Moment Tripod Mount with MagSafe works with any standard 1/4"-20 tripod to take incredible photos or videos in portrait or landscape. With a low profile aluminum construction, this mount is sleek and discrete and, like the other mounts, incorporates Moment's proprietary (M)Force magnet array for an extra secure fit. The line also includes the Moment Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe (Landscape only) and Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe (Portrait & Landscape) which incorporate the adjustable cold shoe arm to mount a light or mic while your phone is on the tripod.

Moment Multi Threaded Mount with MagSafe For those looking to mount their iPhone to additional accessories, there is the Moment Multi Threaded Mount with MagSafe. This mount was designed by the filmmakers at Moment to work with countless other accessories, including magic arms, rig mounts, and more. This cheese plate mount includes two 3/8" female threads and three 1/4"-20 female threads, allowing you to mount your phone wherever you want using any 1/4"-20 or 3/8" accessory.