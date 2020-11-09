When you see the success of Among Us and other mobile titles, it's only natural to think about making games yourself. The Unity 2D Game Developer Bundle helps you master the necessary skills, with 11 hands-on courses from expert developers. The training is worth $2,189, but you can get it today for just $39.99.
As a newbie developer, it's tempting to start with something ambitious. However, building 2D games first can help you master the basics and learn valuable skills for bigger projects.
This collection of courses provides 15 hours of hands-on training. Through concise video tutorials, you discover how to create games in Unity — one of the most popular game engines.
To help you gain real-world experience, each course asks you to emulate a popular retro game. As you progress, you pick up valuable knowledge — from game physics to damage systems.
Rated at 4.9 stars, these courses will give you the confidence to launch your first commercial titles.
Order today for $39.99 to get lifetime access and save 98% on the total price.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
TechCrunch on Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger: 'expensive and underwhelming'
Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger isn't shipping yet but initial reviews don't sound great.
iPhone assembler Pegatron's labor violations put it in Apple's bad books
Pegatron is one of Apple's biggest iPhone partners but it won't be getting any new business after it was found to be working students against local guidelines.
Brace yourselves folks, this is going to be an exciting week!
Last week has dragged on for what seems like an eternity, but this week should be quite the opposite. Let's talk about the upcoming Apple event, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max!
Best bands for purple Fitbit Versa Lite
The purple, or Mulberry Aluminum Fitbit Versa Lite is such a unique shade. These bands really show it off.