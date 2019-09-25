Bluetooth earbuds have been around for ages, but there were few reasons to buy a pair. For one, old Bluetooth protocols can’t deliver the same amount of data as wired solutions, so no matter how high-end your earbud drivers were, they still wouldn’t sound as good as a decent wired pair. Bluetooth 5.0 changes all that; you can now enjoy rich, detailed sound without getting tangled in wires, and these $44.99 Cresuer Touchwave 2s make the perfect entry-level pair.

The Cresuer Touchwave 2s are a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds, meaning you can listen to your favorite tunes from a Bluetooth-enabled device without the hassle of wires. The updated Touchwave 2s use Bluetooth 5.0, so you can pair it to your device and listen to audio from up to 40 meters away. Additionally, the Touchwave 2s feature intuitive touch controls that let you answer calls and control your music with a simple tap of an earbud. They even feature an IP67 dust- and water-resistant rating, making them perfect for jogging or working out. Finally, the Touchwave 2s deliver 3 hours of battery life plus an additional 12 hours thanks to the portable charging case.

With Bluetooth 5.0’s increased data rate and range, there’s no better time to cop a pair than now. You can grab the Cresuer Touchwave 2 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds on sale for just $44.99, or 25% off.