And just like that, spring is around the corner. You may already have spring cleaning atop your to-do list, resolving to render your home sparkling clean and basically spotless. But as you plan to clean your belongings, you should consider cleaning your Mac, too. It may need some extra TLC, especially if it's being particularly sluggish and delivering a subpar performance.

And for cleaning every nook and cranny of your Mac, nothing beats CleanMyMac X, the smart all-in-one solution to make it run as good as the day you picked it up from the store. CleanMyMac X clears all the junk hiding in your Mac, from unneeded files and outdated caches to broken downloads, logs, and useless localizations. It eliminates tons of clutter that lurks in applications like iTunes, Mail, and Photos, so your Mac can have more space to function better. It can even locate gigabytes of large hidden files and get rid of them — with your permission, of course.

As if that's not enough, CleanMyMac X is also capable of fighting against malware, adware, ransomware, and other threats that can harm your macOS. Hate to break it to you, but your Mac is not invincible. By helping you get rid of useless files, you can enjoy up to 5 times more disk space, 2.5 times more optimized apps, and four times faster boot time. All you need to do is run it every once in a while to keep your computer in tip-top shape.

A subscription to CleanMyMac X typically costs $89.95, but for a limited time, you can get permanent access for only $67.99 — a savings of 24 percent.