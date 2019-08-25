Gmail is one of the most popular email providers on the market. It’s easy to use, it has a clean UI, and it provides dozens of features that make your emailing experience as comfortable and versatile as possible. However, if you use Gmail for the majority of your business communications, you might find that performing certain tasks through Gmail can be quite tedious. With Darwin Mail Pro, you can enhance your Gmail experience further, and you can subscribe now for as low as $9.99.

Darwin Mail Pro is a secure inbox tool for Gmail that offers features that will improve your email productivity. For example, Darwin Mail Pro’s bundling feature allows you to sort your inbox with filters such as category, sender, subject, or date. Need to keep track of assignments that were emailed to you? Darwin Mail Pro lets you jot down reminders so that you won’t forget them. Additionally, you can put certain emails on snooze so that you can view them later. Finally, if you accidentally send an incorrect or unintended email, you can use Darwin Pro to unsend it before your recipient receives it.

If your work schedule revolves around emails, then you deserve a platform that streamlines your email management. You can buy a year-long subscription to Darwin Mail Pro for $9.99, or a lifetime subscription for just $20 more.