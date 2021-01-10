Source: StackCommerce
So, you want a speaker that is small enough to take anywhere, but you don't want pocket-size sound. Enter the Motorola Sonic Sub 530 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which has enhanced bass and subwoofers for rich audio on the go. Right now, it's 16% off MSRP at just $49.95.
Measuring just 5.5 inches long and 3 inches tall, the Sonic Sub 530 is small enough to fit in any bag. Likewise, it's the ideal size for tiny apartments and cramped bedrooms.
Despite the tiny dimensions, this 5W speaker delivers dynamic stereo sound, with deep basslines and crisp trebles. It connects to your devices in seconds via Bluetooth, with support for Siri, Google, and Alexa.
With nine hours of battery life, you can listen to your entire playlist several times over. In addition, the minimalist design is actually certified waterproof with an IPX5 rating — perfect for outdoor listening.
Order today for just $49.95 to get the speaker, which is normally priced at $59.
