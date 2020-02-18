In life, nothing is certain except death and taxes — and frayed and broken cables. It's baffling how even the most advanced mobile devices today come with charging cables that last no more than a few months. Their lifespan becomes even shorter when you're living an active lifestyle and have to charge on the go often.
Luckily, there are alternative cables out there designed for extra durability and longevity, like the Aduro 10-FT Cloth MFi-certified Lightning Cable. Engineered specifically for Apple devices, this cable is crafted with tangle-resistant cloth fiber for fewer tangles, less fraying, and more convenient transport. It's also extra-long, boasting 10-feet of charging flexibility, allowing you to use your device freely even while it's refueling. And since it's MFi-certified, it's guaranteed to have iOS compatibility assurance, so you won't have to worry about inflicting damage on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or AirPods.
For a limited time, this sturdy, flexible cable is on sale for $14.99 a pop. That's a 62 percent discount from the original retail price of $39.99.
