The iPhone XS Max is one of the most coveted smartphones on the market, and for good reason. Aside from its stellar looks, it also sports Apple’s strongest CPU and widest display to date, but it also comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, if the high price is deterring you from upgrading, you have a chance to win an iPhone XS Max for free; all you have to do is enter this giveaway.

Winners of this giveaway will receive a golden iPhone XS Max with 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone XS Max contains Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, a powerful processor capable of handling intensive AR experiences. The new iPhone also hosts several improvements over previous iPhones, such as the improved rear-facing dual cameras and FaceID for security. On top of all that, you’ll also receive a pair of AirPods, which offer up to 5 hours of uninterrupted playback off a single charge.

If you're interested in winning the latest and greatest iPhone, all you have to do is enter here.